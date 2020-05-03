We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Turning More Positive
2020-05-02 21:00:00
Euro Forecast Post-ECB: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD
2020-05-01 17:59:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook Remains Bleak With Further Upside Likely Limited
2020-05-03 01:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Recover as Market Mood Sours
2020-05-01 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, FTSE 100 Technical Weekly Forecast: Bearish Reversal
2020-05-02 05:00:00
Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision
2020-04-29 18:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Weakness to Linger with RBA and BoE to Stay on Hold
2020-05-02 17:00:00
S&P 500 Marks a High Profile Breakdown Despite Liquidity, COVID News
2020-05-02 02:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Consolidates, PM Johnson Fears Second Coronavirus Outbreak
2020-05-01 08:04:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35.
2020-05-01 02:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY- A Struggle For Momentum
2020-05-02 13:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades
2020-05-01 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Confidence in the Euro increased last week, with EUR/USD breaking unexpectedly higher, and that improvement in sentiment could well continue in the week ahead. Get your $EURUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/8Zs2iw0P4g https://t.co/kOO5yo9cYt
  • $USDJPY has printed a multi-week low meanwhile, $AUDJPY printed a multi-week high. Key chart signals for the upcoming week. Get your $JPY technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/umcTw72XRW https://t.co/OVnatEKxS5
  • The recent pullback in #gold may gather pace in May as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and Bank of England (BoE) are expected to keep interest rates at a record low. Get your $gld market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/T6TY49Ybgh https://t.co/DLhx38fxQf
  • USD/JPY has broken below the April range lows and keeps the focus lower heading into the close of the month. Get your $USDJPY technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/DmWEqy3aMX https://t.co/Nsvggcstcm
  • The $USD is testing monthly lows, showing right around the 50% marker of the March major move, setting the stage for a relatively full economic calendar next week with #NFP on Friday. Get your market update @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/4kuKtMUo8h https://t.co/4uHhaEGIky
  • RT @barronsonline: The Berkshire Hathaway CEO apparently didn’t follow his maxim—“Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others…
  • The #DAX 30 posted a strong gain for the month of April, returning just under 13% despite much of the developed world remaining under quarantine. Get your #DAX technical analysis @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/seJeqPK6Gi https://t.co/7eDBsWw5QX
  • Bearish reversal across global equities raises the risk that a potential top has been placed. Get your #equities technical analysis from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/HziVPYTlfe https://t.co/BEG3Icwd1n
  • EUR/CAD rips higher after the ECB meeting and could continue its climb while the Canadian Dollar gives back recent gains. Get your $EURUCAD market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/TRHzwpo6dL https://t.co/jl7RyknVFJ
  • Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY- A Struggle For Momentum More details in the link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2020/05/02/Japanese-Yen-Price-Outlook-USDJPY-AUDJPY--A-Struggle-For-Momentum-.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/I8ihzJa6Hl
Crude Oil Outlook Remains Bleak With Further Upside Likely Limited

Crude Oil Outlook Remains Bleak With Further Upside Likely Limited

2020-05-03 01:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Crude Oil Price, Chart and Outlook.

  • Fibonacci and moving-day average resistance now in play.
  • Volatility remains at extreme levels.
Oil - US Crude BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 1% -1%
Weekly -13% 16% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Crude Oil – Rebound Running Out of Steam

Crude oil continues to be roiled by the impact of the coronavirus on global growth, highlighted this week by several countries entering recession, while the lack of storage facilities makes trading oil futures a particularly dangerous game, especially when front-month contracts have the ability to turn negative. The pick-up seen in the last 9 days - from lows never seen before - looks unconvincing and needs a dose of fundamental good news to underpin the move.

The move off the $7.60/bbl. low has now met resistance and today’s tepid performance does not bode well. A combination of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at $21.25/bbl. and the 20-day moving average at $21.60/bbl. has capped the recent rally and both levels will need to broken convincingly to allow further upside. Above here, the 50-dma at $25.97/bbl. and the 38.2% Fibonacci at $29.70/bbl. will prove much harder to overcome.The ATR indicator shows that extreme levels of volatility remain in the oil complex and with double-digit percentage moves commonplace over the last two weeks, traders need to carefully consider the amount of volatility in the market and if it suits their risk profile.

The two bullish candles seen on Wednesday and Thursday this week will limit downside price action in the short-term, while the Tuesday’s long-legged doji suggests a bullish price reversal is taking shape. The last four daily candles have produced higher highs and higher lows, another positive sign, but today’s lack of price movement suggest uncertainty may be returning. A further technical move higher cannot be ruled out but unless it is driven by solid fundamentals, the risk of further sell-offs remain elevated.

Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Get My Guide

US Crude Oil Daily Price Chart (October 2019 – May 1, 2020)

Oil Chart prices

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Crude Oil – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY- A Struggle For Momentum
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY- A Struggle For Momentum
2020-05-02 13:00:00
S&P 500, FTSE 100 Technical Weekly Forecast: Bearish Reversal
S&P 500, FTSE 100 Technical Weekly Forecast: Bearish Reversal
2020-05-02 05:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Bearish Setups and Follow-Through
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Bearish Setups and Follow-Through
2020-05-01 16:00:00
US Dollar Bullish Push on Edge? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Bullish Push on Edge? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-04-26 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.