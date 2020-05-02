S&P 500, FTSE 100 Technical Weekly Forecast: Bearish Reversal

#Bitcoin prices may see a pickup in volatility ahead of the 2020 halving as the #coronavirus pandemic threatens to disrupt cross-continental $BTC mining operations. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/BoH24MVf4P https://t.co/rxdsyD4tkG

The $USD continued seeing selling pressure against ASEAN currencies but could now be sitting at a pivotal point. What is the road ahead for USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR and USD/PHP? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Z647S5EhLj https://t.co/V5tQ36EjSx

My weekend trading video: 'S&P 500 Marks a High Profile Breakdown Despite Liquidity, COVID News' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/05/02/SP-500-Marks-a-High-Profile-Breakdown-Despite-Liquidity-COVID-News.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/Ansn8hDE5o

The $NZD continues to push against resistance guiding it lower against its US namesake since the start of the year. A break higher here may mark near-term trend change. Get your NZD/USD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/ELZvcVXCaw https://t.co/yWfZeUsDbR

The $AUD could be at risk to a reversal following bearish technical developments as AUD/USD tests rising support from March. Will the trend hold? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/ESWoG8kAgi https://t.co/2MVObxpMDP

(Weekly Outlook) #Gold prices face a couple of bearish warning signs as prices trade in a neutral setting. Will an Evening Star and a Double Top precede a material shift in XAU/USD’s trajectory? #XAUUSD #GoldPrice - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2020/05/01/Gold-Price-Outlook-Hinges-on-Bearish-Setups-and-Follow-Through.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/vfcxXZhIuO

USD/JPY has broken below the April range lows and keeps the focus lower heading into the close of the month. Get your $USDJPY technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/DmWEqy3aMX https://t.co/ugQtdi79SZ

GBP/USD also benefitted from a US dollar sell-off and the pair fell just short of breaking the April 14 multi-week high at 1.2648. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/6FKF51txYl https://t.co/WA20MtOmHU

The $USD is testing monthly lows, showing right around the 50% marker of the March major move, setting the stage for a relatively full economic calendar next week with #NFP on Friday. Get your market update @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/4kuKtMUo8h https://t.co/FarYjrcufJ