News
Euro Forecast Post-ECB: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD
2020-05-01 17:59:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-05-01 11:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Recover as Market Mood Sours
2020-05-01 05:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD & EUR/CAD Test Support
2020-04-30 17:30:00
News
S&P 500, FTSE 100 Technical Weekly Forecast: Bearish Reversal
2020-05-02 05:00:00
Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision
2020-04-29 18:00:00
News
S&P 500 Marks a High Profile Breakdown Despite Liquidity, COVID News
2020-05-02 02:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Bearish Setups and Follow-Through
2020-05-01 16:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Consolidates, PM Johnson Fears Second Coronavirus Outbreak
2020-05-01 08:04:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35.
2020-05-01 02:23:00
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades
2020-05-01 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY April Range Break Plunges to Fresh Lows
2020-04-30 15:00:00
S&P 500, FTSE 100 Technical Weekly Forecast: Bearish Reversal

2020-05-02 05:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500, FTSE 100 Analysis and News

S&P 500 | Potential Top

The inability for the S&P 500 to consolidate above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement raises the likelihood that the index may have topped out. Alongside this with the index below 2888 this adds to the bearish momentum. Eyes look for support at 2790 opens the door for a move towards 2728.

US 500 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% 3% 3%
Weekly 10% 0% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

S&P 500 Price Chart

Source: IG Charts

FTSE 100 | Reversing Aprils Surge

The rejection of the 50% Fibonacci retracement leaves the FTSE 100 vulnerable to additional losses, particularly with the index back below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. Near term support is situated at 5737, however, failure to hold leaves room for greater downside towards 5510. On the topside, resistance is situated at the psychological 6000 level.

FTSE 100 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% -11% 1%
Weekly 40% -22% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

FTSE 100 Price Chart

Source: IG Charts

How to Trade FTSE 100

RESOURCES FOR TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

