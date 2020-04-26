We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Still Bearish
2020-04-26 03:00:00
EURUSD, S&P 500 and Gold Top Markets to Watch with GDP, Fed, ECB Ahead
2020-04-25 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Faces a Critical Resistance Level - Brent Oil Forecast
2020-04-26 06:00:00
Oil Price Fundamental Outlook Mired by Great Lockdown
2020-04-25 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-25 08:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-04-24 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Bullish as Liquidity Gushes, Recession Looms
2020-04-26 01:07:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-04-24 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, Watch Monthly Low & High
2020-04-25 23:00:00
Brexit Latest: EU's Barnier Signals Disappointment - US Market Open
2020-04-24 13:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Range Breakout Imminent
2020-04-25 16:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USDJPY & More: USD Charts for Next Week
2020-04-24 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • This week, Crude oil price printed its lowest price in two-decade. Here are the key chart points to keep track of in the next week. Get your crude #oil technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/4NRfIZNrtx #OOTT https://t.co/iuVP5d81Ia
  • The US Dollar cautiously gained this past week but commitment to a broader bullish push seemed lacking. What is the technical road ahead for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD and AUD/USD? Get you $USD technical analysis from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/IiHKAxJCxu https://t.co/rraeOfzYRw
  • RT @Schuldensuehner: Record high level of world GDP experiencing negative real interest rates, DB says. https://t.co/ndtvQIREI9
  • RT @eWhispers: #earnings for the week https://t.co/lObOE0dgsr $AMZN $TSLA $MSFT $AAPL $AMD $BA $FB $LUV $MMM $GE $AAL $UPS $TWTR $PFE $…
  • #Gold prices well-supported as keeping interest rates ultra-low in response to the 2008 global financial crisis proves problematic for fighting the next one, the #coronavirus outbreak. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/zNpjufGv2b https://t.co/vi9zUfhbhB
  • Oil prices turning negative, driven by crippling demand woes, speaks to the unprecedented collapse in business activity just experienced by the global economy, and sends an ominous message ahead of next week’s intimidating economic calendar. Read More: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/04/25/vix-crumbles-as-crude-oil-volatility-ebbs-complacency-builds.html https://t.co/LdvEth4OBZ
  • $VIX ‘fear-gauge’ still hangs around extreme levels typically observed in the midst of major financial crises. There’s also notable risk that complacent investors may soon wake up to a harsh economic reality underpinned by double-digit unemployment. Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/04/25/vix-crumbles-as-crude-oil-volatility-ebbs-complacency-builds.html https://t.co/I53Ak4Ps1T
  • The $SGD is driven by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which manages exchange rate instead of short-term interest rates. Learn more on the SGD and how to trade it. Get your SGD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/eWLM9XZs5Y https://t.co/e4eQnpXR5i
  • #USDollar Outlook Bullish on #FOMC as Virus-Induced Recession Risks Swell ⬇️ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/usd/2020/04/25/US-Dollar-Outlook-Bullish-on-FOMC-as-Virus-Induced-Recession-Risks-Swell.html
  • Many stock markets have staged impressive comebacks since the end of March despite there being no obvious good news to cheer. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/F7wMTLvSiR https://t.co/Bn9FNLsvrF
Crude Oil Price Faces a Critical Resistance Level - Brent Oil Forecast

Crude Oil Price Faces a Critical Resistance Level - Brent Oil Forecast

2020-04-26 06:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil Technical Outlook

  • Bears ease up yet, still in charge
  • Will crude oil resume bearish price action?

Edging Lower

On April 9, Crude oil surged to its highest level in four weeks at $36.90. However, the price could not maintain those gains and pointed lower after. On April 17, the weekly candlestick closed in the red with a 6.7% loss.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell from 42 to 30 emphasizing the bearish outlook of the market.

Brent Oil DAILY PRICE CHART (Sep 15, 2018 – Apr 24, 2020) Zoomed Out

Brent Oil Daily Chart
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Brent Oil DAILY PRICE CHART (April 10 – April 24, 2020) Zoomed IN

Brent Oil Prices

Looking at the daily chart, I noticed that on Wednesday Crude oil bounced from two-decade low at $18.99 then U turned as selling pressure eased. A present the market eyes as a test of the downtrend line originated from the March 3 high at $53.84. Any violation of this line would be considered a bullish signal. Additionally, the price is still moving in the current trading zone $20.00- $27.41.

A close above the high end of the zone could push Brent towards $39.81. If there is another close above that level, positive momentum may extend the rally towards $44.53. Having said that, the daily and weekly resistance areas and levels underlined on the chart should be considered.

On the flip side, any failure in closing above the high end of the zone might reverse the market’s direction towards the low end of the zone. Further close below that level could send Brent even lower towards $15.00. Nevertheless, the psychological support area marked on the chart should be monitored.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Brent Oil Four-Hour PRICE CHART (April 15 – April 24, 2020)

Brent Oil Price CHart

From the four- hour chart, I noticed that yesterday the price started a bullish momentum creating highs with higher highs with lows and higher lows. However, the move has paused today and developed a bullish flag pattern. Any violation of the upper line of this pattern would be considered a bullish signal.

A break above $27.96 would be considered another bullish signal. This might encourage bulls to rally the price towards $30.24. Although, the daily resistance level underscored on the chart should be kept in focus. In turn, any break in the other direction i.e. below $18.50 would resume bearish price action and possibly send Oil price towards $16.50. In that scenario, the psychological support level printed on the chart should be watched closely.

See the chart to find out more about key levels that would encounter in a further bullish scenario.

Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% -14% -10%
Weekly -12% 180% 17%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, Watch Monthly Low & High
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, Watch Monthly Low & High
2020-04-25 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Range Breakout Imminent
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Range Breakout Imminent
2020-04-25 16:00:00
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-25 08:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Drawn Like a Moth to a Flame
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Drawn Like a Moth to a Flame
2020-04-24 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.