Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Range Breakout Imminent

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, S&P 500 and Gold Top Markets to Watch with GDP, Fed, ECB Ahead
2020-04-25 07:00:00
Brexit Latest: EU's Barnier Signals Disappointment - US Market Open
2020-04-24 13:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Fundamental Outlook Mired by Great Lockdown
2020-04-25 04:00:00
VIX Crumbles as Crude Oil Volatility Ebbs, Complacency Builds
2020-04-25 00:38:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-25 08:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-04-24 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-04-24 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Drawn Like a Moth to a Flame
2020-04-24 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: EU's Barnier Signals Disappointment - US Market Open
2020-04-24 13:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slides Against a Powerful US Dollar
2020-04-24 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Range Breakout Imminent
2020-04-25 16:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USDJPY & More: USD Charts for Next Week
2020-04-24 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $USD stabilized versus the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah and Malaysian Ringgit as central banks spent foreign exchange reserves amid the virus. Why is this important? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/Bhxwc23lJm https://t.co/AbusgEq1iQ
  • The Hong Kong Dollar has been a beneficiary of lower US interest rates. The gains have been apparently too much for the HKMA, which has taken action to weaken to weaken the currency. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/7fBGheVUEp https://t.co/upRHXaoa0k
  • Rising net long bets in global equities such as the #Dow Jones, #DAX 30 and #FTSE 100 may signal what could be a pessimistic shift in sentiment in the near term. Get your #equities update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Z4hpoCTw9f https://t.co/5TDbxz86tS
  • The S&P 500 may be preparing to resume the downtrend launched in late February after breaking the bounds of the corrective upswing from March lows. Get your S&P500 market update here:https://t.co/cN3gPXZeF4 https://t.co/JuOycmuwAh
  • RT @LiveSquawk: S&P: Italy 'BBB/A-2' Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Negative https://t.co/QfeRfAopZG
  • The $AUD looks vulnerable against its US counterpart after a rise to retest 2020 downtrend resistance brought a break below the upswing’s defining support. Get your AUD/USD technical analysis from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/uA8J69RIjh https://t.co/h9Hfy03hO2
  • The Japanese Yen has fought back quite strongly against the US Dollar with the pair now hovering at what’s been an important prop since mid-March. Get your $USDJPY market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/NqRniA1Kon https://t.co/UjudzyDjNG
  • The US Dollar steadied against #ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit, Indonesian Rupiah and Philippine Peso. What is the technical road ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/EqegfdS79D https://t.co/OnSAZ2A8MP
  • The #Euro may have restarted the downtrend against the US Dollar after breaking the lower bound of an upswing from late-March lows. Get your $EURUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/DkY6og1cyr https://t.co/NxSitqAHN4
  • Indian Rupee gains on the RBI’s operation twist may be short lived if the haven-linked US Dollar rises as the virus lockdown persists. The Nifty 50 trades within a bearish formation. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/4kpfpTwFWb https://t.co/cEd0Jf0pZb
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Range Breakout Imminent

Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Range Breakout Imminent

2020-04-25 16:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Japanese Yen Technical Price Outlook: DXY Weekly Trade Levels

  • Japanese Yen technical trade levels update – Weekly Chart
  • USD/JPY immediate focus is on a break of weekly / monthly opening-ranges
  • Broader outlook vulnerable while below yearly open resistance at 108.62

The Japanese Yen is poised to mark the second consecutive weekly advance against the US Dollar with USD/JPY off fractionally ahead of the New York close on Friday. Price action has been largely range-bound this week / month with USD/JPY trading just below the monthly open. While we look to a break of the April range for guidance, the threat remains for a broader pullback in price while below the objective 2020 open. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/JPY weekly price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Yen trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 27
( 12:04 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Weekly

Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Range Breakout Imminent

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on Tradingview

Notes:In last month’s Japanese Yen Weekly Price Outlook we noted that the, “USD/JPY breakdown has responded to confluence downtrend support this week and while we could see further recovery in the weeks ahead, the broader risk remains weighted to the downside after last month’s failed attempt to breach slope resistance.” Price surged a staggering 10.4% in just two weeks before failing yet again at the upper parallel of the broad descending pitchforkformation we’ve been tracking for the past several years. USD/JPY is down more than 3.7% off that high with prices contracting within the April opening-range. In fact, price is trading just pips above the objective monthly open at 107.49 into the close of the week with weekly RSI flat-lining just below 50.

Yearly open resistance stands at 108.62 backed by the 2019 open at 109.68- a breach / close above this threshold would be needed to once again challenge slope resistance. Ultimately, broader bearish invalidation remains with the 2019 / 2020 high-week closes at 111.54/60. A break below the April range would expose subsequent support objectives at 106.45 backed by the 61.8% retracement of the March rally at 105.20- look for a bigger reaction there IF reached.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our Q1Japanese Yen Trading Forecast!
Get My Guide

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line:USD/JPY remains in contraction after this recent move and the immediate focus is on a break of the monthly opening-range. That said, from a trading standpoint, look for topside exhaustion while below the yearly open IF price is indeed heading lower with a break below 105.20 needed to fuel the next leg of the broader downtrend. I’ll publish and updated Japanese Yen Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term USD/JPY technical trade levels.

Japanese Yen Trader Sentiment – USD/JPY Price Chart

Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Range Breakout Imminent
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/JPY - the ratio stands at +1.18 (54.10% of traders are long) – neutral reading
  • Long positions are2.59% higher than yesterday and 10.26% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 3.57% higher than yesterday and 8.07% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. From a sentiment standpoint, the recent changes in positioning warn that the current USD/JPY price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.
USD/JPY BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 14% 0% 8%
Weekly 2% -10% -3%
Learn how shifts in USD/JPY retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-25 08:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Drawn Like a Moth to a Flame
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Drawn Like a Moth to a Flame
2020-04-24 16:00:00
US Dollar (USD) Outlook Remains Positive But Resistance Lies Ahead
US Dollar (USD) Outlook Remains Positive But Resistance Lies Ahead
2020-04-19 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink Despite OPEC+ Cuts, 1998-Low Nearing Next?
Crude Oil Prices Sink Despite OPEC+ Cuts, 1998-Low Nearing Next?
2020-04-19 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.