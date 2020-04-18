We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Contracts into April Range- Pending Breakout
2020-04-18 04:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-17 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar & VIX Supported; Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-17 17:57:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Hopes US to Emerge From Covid Lockdowns
2020-04-17 06:08:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts: Risk of Topping Out
2020-04-18 10:00:00
US Dollar & VIX Supported; Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-17 17:57:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Falters at Multi-year Highs
2020-04-17 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Hopes US to Emerge From Covid Lockdowns
2020-04-17 06:08:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Sell-Off Eyes Support, FTSE Buoyed By Drug Hopes
2020-04-17 08:01:00
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Extends Its 31% Recovery, Has Confidence Been Restored to the Market?
2020-04-18 03:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $USD stabilized versus the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah and Malaysian Ringgit as central banks spent foreign exchange reserves amid the virus. Why is this important? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/Bhxwc23lJm https://t.co/MdIGgnSggQ
  • The $JPY has risen for a week against the US Dollar but a region which has been swiftly traded out of to the upside nears for USD/JPY. Get your USD/JPY market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/ZKPAkriqYI https://t.co/5cXkHaavSH
  • The $AUD is testing the bounds of the 2020 downtrend against its US counterpart. Near-term technical positioning hints resistance may be held. Get your AUD/USD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/9dAzAJxEm0 https://t.co/YRG7WpJoSr
  • Many stock markets have staged impressive comebacks since the end of March despite there being no obvious good news to cheer. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/F7wMTLvSiR https://t.co/qnMixcEabl
  • Rising short exposure among retail traders has coincided with recent gains in global equity indexes such as the #Dow Jones, #DAX 30 and #CAC 40. If this trend persists, prices could remain lifted.Get your #equities market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/OGAz9MqQHD https://t.co/qWotKp5U1n
  • My weekend trading video: 'S&P 500 Extends Its 31% Recovery, Has Confidence Been Restored to the Market?' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/04/18/SP-500-Extends-Its-31-Recovery-Has-Confidence-Been-Restored-to-the-Market.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9
  • (#ASEAN Week Ahead) The US #Dollar may rise against ASEAN FX such as the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian #Ringgit and Philippine Peso as earnings season may broadly underwhelm after a dismal week for banks - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/04/20/US-Dollar-Fundamental-Outlook-SGD-IDR-MYR-PHP-Focus-on-Earnings.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/ctac86yYUq
  • The $NZD has recoiled sharply lower after testing the bounds of the 2020 downtrend against its US counterpart. An upswing may be giving way to bearish resumption.Get your NZD/USD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/d47RuNepMs https://t.co/MzWjrwrbCH
  • The #Euro is perched at key chart support after retreating from resistance near 1.10 against the US Dollar. A break lower here may revive the long-term downtrend. Get your $EURUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/v7taDv1vSf https://t.co/cd5anHVamZ
  • The $USD is attempting to push higher versus ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso after technical breaks. What’s in store ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/dHKFtPTE3A https://t.co/tmfkmi5cEM
S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts: Risk of Topping Out

S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts: Risk of Topping Out

2020-04-18 10:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Analysis and News

  • S&P 500 | Weakness Showing After Topside Rejection
  • DAX | Rally to Fade?
  • FTSE 100 | Risk of Pronounced Pullback

S&P 500 | Weakness Showing After Topside Rejection

Signs of weakness beginning to show for the S&P 500 after rejecting the key resistance zone at 2890-2900. Much of the upside in the index has been relatively light in volumes, suggesting that the recent gains have been somewhat corrective. That said, near-term support is situated at 2790-2800 with a break below raising the likelihood of a slide towards 2730. On the topside, above 2900 would put 2933 in focus.

US 500 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% -9% -8%
Weekly 13% 6% 7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

S&P500 Price Chart

Source: IG Charts

DAX | Rally to Fade?

In recent sessions, the DAX has continued to find support on dips to 10,200. As such, this would be the first hurdle for sellers to overcome and extend a move south of the 10,000 level where a close below the 23.6% fib could confirm a near-term top. That said, we would look for a retest provided resistance at the 50% Fibonacci retracement situated 10,900 holds. Failure to hold however, would likely put the 11200-400 gap in focus, which risk capping rallies in the index.

Germany 30 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -37% 12% -11%
Weekly 33% -5% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DAX 30 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

DAX 30 price chart

Source: IG Charts

FTSE 100 | Risk of Pronounced Pullback

The FTSE 100 posted modest losses of over 1.2% for the week, which in turn has raised the risk of a more pronounced pullback from its corrective rally. As the FTSE 100 trades below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, focus on the downside is at 5510 with key support at 5350. Failure to hold would confirm a near term bearish set up with risks towards a move south of 5000.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

FTSE 100 Price Chart

Source: IG Charts

How to Trade FTSE 100

RESOURCES FOR TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Contracts into April Range- Pending Breakout
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Contracts into April Range- Pending Breakout
2020-04-18 04:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Support Growing in Importance
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Support Growing in Importance
2020-04-12 14:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-04-12 08:00:00
Crude Oil Analysis Suggest Positive Momentum Remains Despite Uncertain Backdrop
Crude Oil Analysis Suggest Positive Momentum Remains Despite Uncertain Backdrop
2020-04-12 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
Germany 30
Mixed
FTSE 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.