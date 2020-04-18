We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Contracts into April Range- Pending Breakout
2020-04-18 04:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-17 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar & VIX Supported; Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-17 17:57:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Hopes US to Emerge From Covid Lockdowns
2020-04-17 06:08:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts: Risk of Topping Out
2020-04-18 10:00:00
US Dollar & VIX Supported; Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-17 17:57:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Gold Price Forecast: Rally Slows after Reaching All-Time Highs
2020-04-18 22:00:00
Gold Fundamental Outlook Hinges on Shifts in Trader Sentiment
2020-04-18 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Forecast: Uptrend Move At a Crossroads- British Pound Price Outlook
2020-04-18 23:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Sell-Off Eyes Support, FTSE Buoyed By Drug Hopes
2020-04-17 08:01:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY in Search of Next Big Move
2020-04-18 16:00:00
S&P 500 Extends Its 31% Recovery, Has Confidence Been Restored to the Market?
2020-04-18 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $USD suddenly seems scarce amid the #coronavirus outbreak. That threatens short-term financing underpinning global supply chains, despite the Fed’s epic efforts. Get your US Dollar market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/D2p2Vl2ORK https://t.co/OtKjgERPmC
  • #Gold prices well-supported as keeping interest rates ultra-low in response to the 2008 global financial crisis proves problematic for fighting the next one, the #coronavirus outbreak. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/zNpjufGv2b https://t.co/LX3D8YPCdB
  • What is market volatility and what does a market event volatility look like? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/rPz1iIrcVk https://t.co/UZpVtpddjK
  • Euro is off by more than 0.5% this week with our focus still on a breakout of the April range for guidance. Here are the levels that matter on the EUR/USD weekly chart. Get your $EURUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/rcYnqYzrOz
  • While poor data readings are widely expected as coronavirus fallout pressures the economy, actual updates to key economic indicators show how underappreciated the true impact of COVID-19 has been. Read More: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/usd/2020/04/18/us-dollar-forecast-fed-coronavirus-guidelines-earnings-eyed.html https://t.co/ivQgsD8MdZ
  • Fed officials just revealed that they intend on halving their pace of Treasury purchases from $30 billion to $15 billion per day. Read More: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/usd/2020/04/18/us-dollar-forecast-fed-coronavirus-guidelines-earnings-eyed.html https://t.co/rd6M5DaItq
  • The Australian Dollar has risen sharply and perhaps counter intuitively in April as markets pin their hopes on turbo-charged stimulus to fight the contagion’s economic effects. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/Zlhj3ux6KV https://t.co/ay5UoxRSsC
  • The rise in USD/MXN was in need of a breather given the unsustainable momentum it was exhibiting.Get your USD/MXN technical analysis from here: https://t.co/nRukktEDbf https://t.co/TkZjYJIcxR
  • The bullish engulfing candle is one of the forex market’s most clear-cut price action signals for reversals and continuation. Learn more about this price action trading signal here: https://t.co/edEHzyoCJT https://t.co/yXMP3StakJ
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here: https://t.co/3DHi9bliZq https://t.co/2GOLZ7IotT
GBP/USD Forecast: Uptrend Move At a Crossroads- British Pound Price Outlook

GBP/USD Forecast: Uptrend Move At a Crossroads- British Pound Price Outlook

2020-04-18 23:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD Price Technical Analysis

  • Hesitant bulls
  • Trading zones and levels to observe on GBP vs USD chart

GBP/USD- Paused Uptrend Move

On April 10, GBP/USD printed its highest level in four weeks at 1.2487 then retreated after, as some bulls seemed to cut back. Yet, the weekly candlestick closed in the green with 1.5% gain.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained flat above 50, highlighting the lack of impulse to push the price higher.

GBP/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (July 14, 2018 – April 17, 2020) Zoomed out

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

GBP/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (JAN 30– April 17, 2020) Zoomed IN

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

From the daily chart, we noticed on Tuesday GBP/USD rallied to 1.2647 – its highest level in nearly five weeks. In the following day, the price U-turned reflecting bull’s reluctance to push the price further. This led the market to decline to current trading zone 1.2364 – 1.2589. Additionally, the market closed below the 50-day average, generating a bearish signal.

A close below the low end of the zone opens the door for a bearish comeback and possibly send GBPUSD towards 1.2195. Further close below that level may encourage bears to press the market towards 1.1958. That said, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the other hand, any close above the high end of the zone may cause a rally towards 1.2830. Further close above that level could extend this rally towards 1.3048. In that scenario, the weekly resistance area and level marked on the chart should be watched closely.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Four Hour PRICE CHART (Mar 25 – April 17, 2020)

GBP/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

Looking at the four-hour chart, we noticed that on Friday GBP/USD resumed bullish price action as broke above the March 27 high at 1.2485. However, today the pair corrected its uptrend move and carved out a lower high at 1.2522.

A break below 1.2310 would be considered a bearish signal. This could send GBPUSD towards 1.2209. Although, the weekly support level underscored on the chart should be kept in focus. In turn, any break in the other direction i.e. above 1.2615 may start a rally towards 1.2706. Nevertheless, the resistance level at 1.2661 would be worth monitoring.

See the chart to find out more about key levels Cable would encounter in a further bearish /bullish scenario.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY in Search of Next Big Move
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY in Search of Next Big Move
2020-04-18 16:00:00
S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts: Risk of Topping Out
S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts: Risk of Topping Out
2020-04-18 10:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Contracts into April Range- Pending Breakout
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Contracts into April Range- Pending Breakout
2020-04-18 04:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Support Growing in Importance
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Support Growing in Importance
2020-04-12 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.