We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: More Gains on Way for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF?
2020-03-29 00:00:00
Dow, VIX, Dollar and Gold: Levels and Volatility to Gauge the Markets
2020-03-28 01:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Collapses into Downtrend Support / 18yr Low
2020-03-29 03:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-28 03:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-28 03:30:00
Dow, VIX, Dollar and Gold: Levels and Volatility to Gauge the Markets
2020-03-28 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Drop as Liquidation Strikes Global Markets Anew
2020-03-28 18:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-28 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2020-03-28 21:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Trimming Wild Gains
2020-03-27 09:33:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (JPY) Outlook: USD/JPY Poised For a Breakout
2020-03-28 15:00:00
USD/JPY Pressured by Record-Smashing Spike in Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 15:33:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The ‘V-shaped’ recovery in USD/JPY just failed to hit its target and is now moving lower again. Important support is now being tested. Get your $USDJPY technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/koiac0Rxvs https://t.co/CsVsS7PVMV
  • The Australian Dollar has been lifted from its multi-year lows by hopes that global financial authorities can fend off the worst of the #coronavirus‘ effects. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/GC5pwNbY9S https://t.co/OryobNq7uL
  • Before considering to enter a position, price action must come into contact with the upper or lower channel line at least three times. Learn how to validate a channel here: https://t.co/Rd5hDm7gRo https://t.co/mubPgmDRRY
  • A tidal wave of cash waits to return to virus-battered assets, backstopped by huge stimulus. It is unlikely to deploy until infection slows, whatever the US administration prefers. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/OWOi2HxejD https://t.co/jvMXT7te1h
  • The bullish engulfing candle is one of the forex market’s most clear-cut price action signals for reversals and continuation. Learn more about this price action trading signal here: https://t.co/edEHzyoCJT https://t.co/vHPSW7Vm96
  • It was a big week for GBP/USD as Cable crushed shorts, rallying more than 1,000 pips off of last week’s lows. Get your $GBPUSD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/n6vYfe6Gfh https://t.co/zQq74Zzxsv
  • The bull flag pattern is a great pattern to add to a forex trader’s technical arsenal. Explosive moves are often associated with the bull flag. Learn more about the bull flag pattern here: https://t.co/ZNRBvNELeJ https://t.co/CKkWNMLkuw
  • The US Dollar could rise if key ISM, PMI and nonfarm payrolls data causes recession fears to swell and rekindles appetite for the haven-linked Greenback. Get your $USD market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/iTlnxWuSqn https://t.co/brEsDw2a5K
  • Gold prices surged in the best week since 2008, but it has yet to surpass peaks from 2013. If $XAUUSD can clear resistance next week, the yellow metal could set course for 2012 highs. Get your #gld technical analysis from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/aNJ7sBblFQ https://t.co/7ki1fYrjRb
  • RT @NAChristakis: In most respiratory disease pandemics, both the very young and the very old are likely to die, resulting in a U-shaped fu…
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Collapses into Downtrend Support / 18yr Low

Oil Price Outlook: Crude Collapses into Downtrend Support / 18yr Low

2020-03-29 03:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Crude Oil Technical Price Outlook: WTI Weekly Trade Levels

Oil prices have collapsed nearly 70% off the yearly January highs with crude plummeting to levels not seen since 2001. While the broader risk remains lower, the decline takes price into downtrend support and we’re looking for a reaction heading into the close of March trade. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the oil price weekly chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this crude oil price setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 30
( 12:03 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI Weekly

Crude Oil Price Chart

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Crude Oil (WTI) on Tradingview

Notes:In my previous OilWeekly Price Outlook we noted that Crude was, “testing a major confluence support zone at 45.23/45Look for topside exhaustion ahead of 50.59 IF oil prices are indeed heading lower on this stretch with a close below parallel support needed to mark resumption.” The WTI rebound registered a high at 48.64 before reversing sharply lower with price now poised to mark the fifth consecutive weekly decline. The losses take oil prices to 18-year lows with price continuing to respect the 25% parallel of a broad descending pitchfork formation extending off the 2015 / 2018 highs.

Weekly support remains with this slope, around ~20 with initial resistance eyed at the 2016 low at 26.03 and the 2016 low-week close at 29.07. Broader bearish invalidation stands at the median-line, currently around ~36.50. A break lower from here could fuel accelerated losses in oil prices with such a scenario exposing subsequent objectives at the 2001 low at 16.70 backed by the 1998 lows at 10.35.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest Crude Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line:The oil price collapse is holding downtrend support, for now. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops- be on the lookout for topside exhaustion ahead of 29 on recoveries IF P crude is indeed heading lower with a close below this slope needed to keep the short-bias in play heading into the start of April trade. I’ll publish an updated Oil Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment – WTI Price Chart

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long crude oil - the ratio stands at +4.46 (81.69% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Long positions are 8.92% higher than yesterday and 26.73% higher from last week
  • Short positions are4.81% higher than yesterday and 3.84% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
Oil - US Crude BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 15% -11% 10%
Weekly 36% 12% 32%
Learn how shifts in Oil retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Learn how to Trade with Confidence - Free Trading Guide
Get My Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2020-03-28 21:00:00
Japanese Yen (JPY) Outlook: USD/JPY Poised For a Breakout
Japanese Yen (JPY) Outlook: USD/JPY Poised For a Breakout
2020-03-28 15:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on 2013 High After Best Week Since 2008
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on 2013 High After Best Week Since 2008
2020-03-27 22:00:00
US Dollar Outlook, 19-Year High Next? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Outlook, 19-Year High Next? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-22 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.