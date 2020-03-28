We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dow, VIX, Dollar and Gold: Levels and Volatility to Gauge the Markets
2020-03-28 01:30:00
US Dollar Eyes Sentiment, Spending Data as Fiscal Package Heads to Trump
2020-03-27 08:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-28 03:30:00
Crude Oil Price Drives Lower with S&P 500, VIX Snaps Back
2020-03-27 15:20:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-28 03:30:00
Dow, VIX, Dollar and Gold: Levels and Volatility to Gauge the Markets
2020-03-28 01:30:00
Gold Prices May Drop as Liquidation Strikes Global Markets Anew
2020-03-28 18:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-28 03:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Trimming Wild Gains
2020-03-27 09:33:00
British Pound, GBP/USD Climb Through Resistance. Yen at Risk Next
2020-03-27 00:00:00
Japanese Yen (JPY) Outlook: USD/JPY Poised For a Breakout
2020-03-28 15:00:00
USD/JPY Pressured by Record-Smashing Spike in Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 15:33:00
Japanese Yen (JPY) Outlook: USD/JPY Poised For a Breakout

2020-03-28 15:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
USD/JPY Price, News and Analysis:

  USD/JPY continues to push lower.
  The 200-day moving average may not hold.
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
The Japanese Yen is Benefitting from the Recent US Dollar Sell-Off

Volatile price-swings in USD/JPY has seen the pair trade sell-off from its recent 11-month high of 112.25 down to a multi-year spike low of 101.12 and back up to near 112.00 again all in five weeks. A combination of risk-on and risk-off markets and the on-off strength of the US dollar has initiated multiple oversized candles, driving volatility to a three-year peak. Conditions are likely to remain volatile ahead of the end of the Japanese financial year on March 31.

The recent ‘V-shaped’ recovery in USD/JPY fell just short of target before the pair turned lower again. Friday’s extension of the sell-off has seen both the 50- and 200-day moving averages breached, and a convincing break and close below the longer-dated dma would add to the current bearish market sentiment and suggest a medium-term target around 104.50 to 105.00. It may need a fundamental driver to take prices lower, namely a further breakdown in the strength of the US dollar. To the upside, rallies should find initial resistance around the 109.50 – 109.70 level, before big figure resistance at 110.00.

For all market moving data and events please the DailyFX calendar

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart (July 2019 - March 27, 2020)

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart
USD/JPY BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -13% -7% -9%
Weekly 8% 51% 32%
The weekly chart shows that a long-running series of lower highs remain intact, suggesting further downside. Support at 104.42, the late April 2019 swing-low has only been broken by the March sell-off candle and aided in the recovery of USD/JPY afterwards.

USD/JPY Weekly Price Chart (June 2016 – March 27, 2020)

USD/JPY Weekly Price Chart

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on USD/JPY – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

