EUR/USD On Verge of Getting Crushed Below 20-Year Trend-line

EUR/USD Technical Highlights:

EUR/USD trading around very important 20-year trend-line

A breakthrough brings into play parity, maybe worse

EUR/USD trading around very important 20-year trend-line

The Euro, along with other currencies, was crushed last week against the US Dollar, and that may be set to continue as a long-term trend-line is in the process of breaking, and potentially quickly left behind. There is a 20-year trend-line running up just above where EUR/USD ended on Friday. The lower-low below the Feb low, where a bounce off the long-term threshold first held, has further signaled that lower, perhaps much lower prices may lie ahead.

With more selling from here, the 2017 low at 10340 will be watched as the next level of significant support. Beyond there, parity is the next point of interest that could spark a bounce once touched. But we will have to watch how momentum is playing out at that point should we reach it before drawing any further conclusions.

A bearish bias is firmly in place, and it will be tough to turn this ship around in favor of higher prices. This would likely require a rally back well above the 20-year trend-line, then a pullback that doesn’t turn into another leg lower. Even then, the trend since the 2018 peak is a formidable one. For now, continuing to run with a bearish bias, but expecting that there could be some strong volatility along the way, and thus position-sizing should reflect such.

Recommended by Paul Robinson Find Out the #1 Mistakes Traders Make Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Chart (looking lower)

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

EUR/USD Weekly Chart (20-yr trend-line)

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

Forex & CFD Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX