DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Outlook: Pricing in a Global Recession

DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Outlook: Pricing in a Global Recession

2020-03-21 10:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Analysis and News

  • DAX | Risks Skewed to the Downside
  • FTSE 100 | Another Look Below 5000

A further deterioration in risk sentiment as equity markets reprice a global recession. The spread of the coronavirus continues to keep equities on the backfoot and with many countries going into lockdown, volatility will remain elevated.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q1Equity Forecast
Get My Guide

Bear Market Playbook

DAX 30 | Risks Skewed to the Downside

Another sizeable weekly drop in the DAX with much of the downside exacerbated upon the break below the 2019 low (10173). Despite a modest reprieve in the index at the back end of the week, we expect bounces to prove short-lived and this see risks remain firmly skewed to the downside. As such, eyes are for a retest of the 2016 low situated at 8696, where failure to hold could see losses extend to 8350 (October 2014 low). Keep in mind that with volatility remaining elevated, the DAX will be subject to wild swings.

Germany 30 BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -14% 9% -3%
Weekly -11% 52% 14%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DAX 30 Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame

Dax 30 Weekly Price Chart

Chart by IG

FTSE 100 | Another Look Below 5000

The Bank of England delivered yet another emergency rate cut to a fresh record low of 0.1%, while also increasing its QE program in order to combat the coronavirus. While the announced prompted a modest lift in UK assets, typically an emergency rate cut from the BoE does not bode well for the FTSE 100, as such, we see risks of another move sub 5000 with London set to go into shutdown.

FTSE 100 Performance

Source: FTSE 100 Performance from Bank of England Rate Cuts

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame

FTSE 100 Weekly Price Chart

Chart by IG

How to Trade FTSE 100

RESOURCES FOR FOREX & CFD TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

EUR/USD On Verge of Getting Crushed Below 20-Year Trend-line
EUR/USD On Verge of Getting Crushed Below 20-Year Trend-line
2020-03-21 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook - Extreme Volatility and Wild Price Swings
Gold Price Outlook - Extreme Volatility and Wild Price Swings
2020-03-20 22:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Can USD Add to Explosive Rise?
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Can USD Add to Explosive Rise?
2020-03-15 11:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Looks to Have Staying Power
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Looks to Have Staying Power
2020-03-15 05:00:00
