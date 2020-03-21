DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Outlook: Pricing in a Global Recession

Another week of losses for global equities amid a global recession repricing. #DAX looks to 2016 lows, while #FTSE 100 eyes 5000 break. Get your equities technical analysis from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/z0VOuMHYZM https://t.co/fk3y9TVZmZ

Long wick candles are recurrent within the forex market. This makes understanding the meaning behind these candles invaluable to any trader to comprehend the market dynamics during a specific period. Learn about the importance of extended wicks here: https://t.co/SIpslvhX0J https://t.co/ntOWKvs1Ej

The Australian Dollar faces a lack of scheduled economic or central bank news this week. That’s not likely to be good news for its remaining bulls. Get your $AUD market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/i1s7RhfAP0 https://t.co/j8TaPALO7y

$gld has traded in $250/oz. range in the last 11 days, sending volatility to multi-year extremes. Traders should factor this in when looking at entry and exit levels. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/19yG0rwFNQ https://t.co/wqUOb5EMz3

Here is my weekend trading video: 'S&P 500 Second Worst Week in Recent History, The #Stimulus Wave Keeps Coming' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/03/21/SP-500-Second-Worst-Week-in-Recent-History-The-Stimulus-Wave-Keeps-Coming.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/6wERh8PSlD

Crude #oil prices may continue to face severe liquidation pressure along with the petroleum-linked Norwegian Krone as it trades against the US Dollar at its weakest point since 1985. Get your crude #oil market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/V8C5htfbdB #OOTT https://t.co/Hj9YjfGXdn

Wow “Cumulative capital outflows since the COVID-19 episode began in late Jan are already twice as large as in the global financial crisis and dwarf stress events such as the China devaluation scare of 2015 and the taper tantrum in 2014” -IIF regarding #EmergingMarkets #ASEAN

Here is the $SPX overlaid with broker-level leverage on the NYSE. This has long been a top concern of mine (along with leverage for consumer, businesses, govts and central bank), and why I think a decline - orderly or not - can continue https://t.co/vcdtJler3t

The $JPY is locked in a counter-risk haven battle with the US Dollar which it is winning despite USD/JPY’s most recent bounce. Get your $USDJPY market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/jjrZzcD5A0 https://t.co/LWC1gbzeNi