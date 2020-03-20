We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P Tests Support, EUR/USD Sell-Off Slows as USD Tempers Gains
2020-03-20 18:21:00
EUR/USD Breaks Key Level as EU Growth Outlook Darkens
2020-03-20 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
VIX Peels Back as S&P 500 Stabilizes; High Volatility Still a Threat
2020-03-20 23:00:00
Crude Oil on Pace for Worst Monthly Decline in its History
2020-03-19 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Wary of Quadruple Witching Volatility - US Market Open
2020-03-20 13:35:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Coronavirus Panic Selling Erases Trump Rally
2020-03-19 16:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
VIX Peels Back as S&P 500 Stabilizes; High Volatility Still a Threat
2020-03-20 23:00:00
Gold Price Outlook - Extreme Volatility and Wild Price Swings
2020-03-20 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Surging US Dollar Hits a Wall; is a USD Unwind Underway?
2020-03-20 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rebound Looks Fragile After Wild Sell-Off
2020-03-20 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Sinks, USD/JPY Nears 2019 Peak. AUD/USD Gains on More RBA Stimulus
2020-03-20 00:00:00
US Dollar Climbs as EUR/USD Eyes 2017 Low, USD/JPY & USD/MXN Explode
2020-03-19 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • (4/4) Data Thread Continued Mar 27: United States🇺🇸: University of Michigan Sentiment (MAR F) - Expected down to 90.0 from preliminary 95.9 reading - Would be worst since August 2019 Calendar link - https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#next-seven-days?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/9tE1tItkRb
  • (3/4) Data Thread Continued Mar 26: United States🇺🇸: Jobless claims expected at 1.5 million from 281k prior, a record high (no that is not a typo) https://t.co/i60lu7uMRx
  • (2/4) Data Thread Continued Mar 24 (more): United States🇺🇸: Services PMI expected at 42.0, record low Manufacturing PMI expected at 44.0, record low https://t.co/yFGSuoyVLB
  • (1/4) ❗Thread: Key Data Ahead❗ Times in GMT via DFX econ calendar - see link at end Brace yourself... Mar 24: German PMI🇩🇪 Manufacturing expected at 40, 08-09 low Eurozone PMI🇪🇺 Composite exp at 38.8, record low UK PMI🇬🇧 Manufacturing exp at 45, 08-09 low https://t.co/A3rSbtWmbX
  • Investors in stocks, commodity currencies and energy have been praying for a massive fiscal bazooka to combat the virus effects. It looks like they’re going to get it.Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/PlSV5ZZcdC https://t.co/mfYdnGHNh4
  • Some market humor. Also, Harry Potter is a good binge watch to get your mind off volatility...if you didn't already binge watch it recently https://t.co/ZXWospvAkL
  • RT @10DowningStreet: The government is going to step in and help pay people’s wages. Our grants will cover 80% of the salary of retained…
  • It seems a recession is a forgone conclusion, and in that context $SPX looks like it isn't properly adjusted. That said, throttling the pace seems likely. Currently the worst single-month tumble (-22%) since 1932 https://t.co/qd5JJCRhUB
  • The Swiss Franc will remain investors’ lifeboat of choice even if the Swiss authorities, and indeed Swiss savers, might dearly like them to pick another one. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/rehfG0AGTM https://t.co/HZxOVtIzfq
  • You know what encourages me? The fact that I am literally having a hard time keeping up with the stimulus updates from governments and central banks from around the world. We need to stabilize the global economy and financial system; and they are taking it seriously
Gold Price Outlook - Extreme Volatility and Wild Price Swings

Gold Price Outlook - Extreme Volatility and Wild Price Swings

2020-03-20 22:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Gold Price Analysis, Price and Chart

  • Gold’s sharp sell-off may have found a level of support.
  • Trading volatile assets demands a disciplined approach
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q1 2020 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Shies Away from Late-November Low

A range of fundamental factors forced gold over the week, before Friday’s relief rally tempered losses, but the backdrop remains cloudy. Gold’s safe-haven status is currently being questioned as the US dollar runs amok, but the daily chart is showing of reduced selling pressure, despite highly volatile market conditions. For the precious metal to rebound further, volatility needs to calm and the long-term moving average needs to be broken and closed above.

Short-term Fibonacci levels show 23.6% retracement at $1,510.7/oz. and 38.2% retracement at $1,547.5/oz. with the 200-dma in between around $1,522/oz. A break and close above this longer-dated moving average is needed if gold is to lose its current negative sentiment. A series of lower highs off the March 9 peak has been broken today and needs to be consolidated, while fresh higher lows early next week would also aid bullish sentiment. To the downside, the late-November low at $1,445.7/oz. held this week and could continue to provide support looking ahead. Ahead of this, recent daily lows between $1,465/oz. and $1,472/oz. may cause sellers to pause.

The ATR indicator shows the extreme levels of volatility in the gold market, making trading difficult. Traders need volatility in a market, but the current levels are causing wild swings that indiscriminately take out stops, especially if they are set too tight. Traders may need to pare back their trading size when considering a gold trade to allow themselves more room on their stop loss. Strong risk management is a prerequisite when trading, and doubly so in these markets.

Becoming a Better Trader – Principles of Risk Management (Videos)

Gold Daily Price Chart ( – March 20, 2020)

Gold Daily Chart
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Trading the Gold-Silver Ratio: Strategies and Tips

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Analysis: Can USD Add to Explosive Rise?
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Can USD Add to Explosive Rise?
2020-03-15 11:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Looks to Have Staying Power
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Looks to Have Staying Power
2020-03-15 05:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Tumbles in Worst Week Since 2009
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Tumbles in Worst Week Since 2009
2020-03-14 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Rips from Multi-Year Lows
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Rips from Multi-Year Lows
2020-03-14 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.