We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook Hinges on Breakouts in EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD
2020-02-29 06:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Eyes Break of 2020 Downtrend
2020-02-28 06:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Finally On the Move
2020-02-29 22:00:00
GBP/USD: May Trade Even Lower Below This Price, British Pound vs USD Outlook
2020-02-28 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
2020-02-29 16:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise if COVID-19 Triggers a Credit Crisis
2020-02-28 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Holds Near Yearly High Amid Growing Bets for Fed Rate Cut
2020-02-29 19:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Reversal Risks Larger March Correction
2020-02-28 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Commodity Falls Deeper into Bear Market
2020-02-28 21:45:00
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500, DAX, Gold and Crude Oil Outlook
2020-02-28 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Traders undeniably over complicate matters when starting out. However, more complex trading strategies are not necessarily more profitable. Keep your trading strategy simple with these four highly effective indicators: https://t.co/FDOnHdj4sQ https://t.co/ZPMlf9d34n
  • Traders should know how to confidently approach, enter and exit both Bull or Bear markets. Need some insight into it? Get it from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/TGQMBwziAL https://t.co/VFwVSDEvrF
  • Margin call = gold liquidation https://t.co/WwPI5S28N3
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/I85ugyO1ic
  • gOLd iS a saFe haVEn https://t.co/GFr5kdmDXL
  • What are the truths and lies of #forex trading regardless of your #tradingstyle here: https://t.co/8QYfzblqYd https://t.co/QQPvYjpkhC
  • Central bank independence has several advantages and disadvantages. Find out what they are in-depth with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/wVFXbbTxf1 https://t.co/vXAfj65zyp
  • How can traders avoid #FOMO in trading? Start by implementing a well-heeled plan taking only four hours per week. Get your insight from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/rN5Q17H8dB #tradingstyle https://t.co/FmPSn7yp1E
  • While Sino-US trade jitters are temporarily abating, China-Swedish trade tensions are rising as a part of a political contagion of growing economic hostilities between nations across the world. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/F1fVoyzoz5 https://t.co/mBI6ckMVFC
  • Join @DailyFX 's chief currency strategist, @JohnKicklighter and equities analyst @PeterHanksFX at 1:45PMEST to get guidance on your strategies in the current financial markets, at @TradersExpo on March 8th. Register here today! https://t.co/q320EddR2d https://t.co/fFzBZ5wVrF
Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Finally On the Move

Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Finally On the Move

2020-02-29 22:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

Pound Technical Highlights:

  • GBP/USD’s tight price action should give-way to a move soon
  • There are a couple of key levels/lines/pattern to watch

GBP/USD’s tight price action should give-way to a move soon

GBP/USD has been on a planet of its own in recent trade doing nothing notable as other currencies made big moves in the past week. Even the Euro, which was long overdue for volatility, finally woke up prior to GBP coming out of its slumber. The participation on Friday should set up the next week with more volatile price action.

The choppy downward price behavior is initially resolving lower into support around the 12770/12693-area. This zone is created by price support back to May and the 200-day MA. Friday’s sell-off may turn out to be a false move, as often times is the case with cable after coming out of a congestion area.

But for now, though, I will respect the break. However, should we see it turn higher off noted support back over the 13000-line, then a broader rally could very well begin to evolve. Longer-term, GBP/USD appears to be putting in a bottoming formation.

Since December of 2018 the price sequence is taking on the shape of a bottoming inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, but it is a bit premature to discuss beyond a sentence or two. If a rally does begin to grow legs above 13000, we can start to discuss a run to the neckline situated up near 13600, and possibly beyond.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out where our analysts see GBP heading.
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Chart (initial break lower)

GBPUSD Daily Chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

GBP/USD Weekly Chart (Bottoming pattern could be developing)

GBPUSD Weekly Chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

Forex & CFD Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Technical Forecasts
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Technical Forecasts
2020-02-29 09:00:00
Euro Price Outlook Hinges on Breakouts in EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD
Euro Price Outlook Hinges on Breakouts in EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD
2020-02-29 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Reversal Risks Larger March Correction
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Reversal Risks Larger March Correction
2020-02-28 22:00:00
USD Forecast: Bullish Price Action to Persist Amid Extreme RSI Reading
USD Forecast: Bullish Price Action to Persist Amid Extreme RSI Reading
2020-02-23 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.