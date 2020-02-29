Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Finally On the Move

Pound Technical Highlights:

GBP/USD ’s tight price action should give-way to a move soon

There are a couple of key levels/lines/pattern to watch

GBP/USD has been on a planet of its own in recent trade doing nothing notable as other currencies made big moves in the past week. Even the Euro, which was long overdue for volatility, finally woke up prior to GBP coming out of its slumber. The participation on Friday should set up the next week with more volatile price action.

The choppy downward price behavior is initially resolving lower into support around the 12770/12693-area. This zone is created by price support back to May and the 200-day MA. Friday’s sell-off may turn out to be a false move, as often times is the case with cable after coming out of a congestion area.

But for now, though, I will respect the break. However, should we see it turn higher off noted support back over the 13000-line, then a broader rally could very well begin to evolve. Longer-term, GBP/USD appears to be putting in a bottoming formation.

Since December of 2018 the price sequence is taking on the shape of a bottoming inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, but it is a bit premature to discuss beyond a sentence or two. If a rally does begin to grow legs above 13000, we can start to discuss a run to the neckline situated up near 13600, and possibly beyond.

GBP/USD Daily Chart (initial break lower)

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

GBP/USD Weekly Chart (Bottoming pattern could be developing)

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

