Gold Prices on the Brink of Breakout with Key Levels in View

Monday open risk aversion? Though this follows the #WTO ruling (back in October) in favor of the US over EU support on Airbus which gave the green light for $7.5b in tariffs to be enforced #TradeWar https://t.co/k0IzL7M7II

USTR says U.S. boosting duty rate in EU-imported aircraft to 15% from 10% effective March 18, 2020 -BBG #Euro $EURUSD

This dynamic has also been impacting my #ASEAN-based #USD index which continues climbing despite the rise in #EEM. Notice the 20-day rolling correlation coefficient b/w it and EEM is almost 0 and further away from being deeply negative https://t.co/oyCLn5BYkq

I've been wondering why haven-linked #USD has been up despite the "risk-on" tone in markets. Into 2020, it fell as the #EmergingMarkets index rose. In January, it gained as the #EEM fell. Since February, EEM has been rising. Seems like the culprit is heavy #Euro declines $EURUSD https://t.co/tqHFosaoXO

RT @charliebilello: US Retail Sales hit a new high, up 4% in the past year. https://t.co/iNFXgIJjKw

RT @DiMartinoBooth: (Bloomberg) --Wuhan, the Chinese city where coronavirus outbreak is centered, further tightened its already-strict quar…

$GBPUSD Daily Points: S3: 1.2888 S2: 1.2928 S1: 1.2944 R1: 1.2984 R2: 1.3008 R3: 1.3047 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

Keeping close tabs on #CrudeOil for potential rebound here, currently trading around a huge technical level. Eyes on any breaking #CoronavirusUpdate considering its likely impact on global #GDP growth and demand for Crude Oil My latest outlook for #WTI: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/02/07/oil-forecast-crude-oil-selloff-deepens-can-nfp-data-dwarf-coronarivus-fears.html https://t.co/82XxisL7ph

RT @OptionsAction: Oil just had its best week of the year, here’s @Michael_Khouw's play on a crude comeback. $USO https://t.co/jrvNGwFAan