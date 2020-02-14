We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD & EUR/JPY Selloffs Test Multi-Year Support
2020-02-14 16:55:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & DXY: USD Charts for Next Week
2020-02-14 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Strength Shackles FTSE 100 Upside
2020-02-14 08:58:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Pound Up But Trend Bias Bearish
2020-02-14 05:55:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Rises on Upbeat Consumer Sentiment Data
2020-02-14 15:24:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & DXY: USD Charts for Next Week
2020-02-14 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices on the Brink of Breakout with Key Levels in View
2020-02-14 22:00:00
Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis
2020-02-14 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis
2020-02-14 19:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Set For Weekly Gains, Virus Stokes Production Cut Talk
2020-02-14 05:21:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
BTC Price Outlook: Will Bitcoin Boom or Bust After Hitting 10K?
2020-02-13 21:00:00
Real Time News
  • Monday open risk aversion? Though this follows the #WTO ruling (back in October) in favor of the US over EU support on Airbus which gave the green light for $7.5b in tariffs to be enforced #TradeWar https://t.co/k0IzL7M7II
  • USTR says U.S. boosting duty rate in EU-imported aircraft to 15% from 10% effective March 18, 2020 -BBG #Euro $EURUSD
  • This dynamic has also been impacting my #ASEAN-based #USD index which continues climbing despite the rise in #EEM. Notice the 20-day rolling correlation coefficient b/w it and EEM is almost 0 and further away from being deeply negative https://t.co/oyCLn5BYkq
  • I've been wondering why haven-linked #USD has been up despite the "risk-on" tone in markets. Into 2020, it fell as the #EmergingMarkets index rose. In January, it gained as the #EEM fell. Since February, EEM has been rising. Seems like the culprit is heavy #Euro declines $EURUSD https://t.co/tqHFosaoXO
  • RT @charliebilello: US Retail Sales hit a new high, up 4% in the past year. https://t.co/iNFXgIJjKw
  • RT @DiMartinoBooth: (Bloomberg) --Wuhan, the Chinese city where coronavirus outbreak is centered, further tightened its already-strict quar…
  • $GBPUSD Daily Points: S3: 1.2888 S2: 1.2928 S1: 1.2944 R1: 1.2984 R2: 1.3008 R3: 1.3047 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Keeping close tabs on #CrudeOil for potential rebound here, currently trading around a huge technical level. Eyes on any breaking #CoronavirusUpdate considering its likely impact on global #GDP growth and demand for Crude Oil My latest outlook for #WTI: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/02/07/oil-forecast-crude-oil-selloff-deepens-can-nfp-data-dwarf-coronarivus-fears.html https://t.co/82XxisL7ph
  • RT @OptionsAction: Oil just had its best week of the year, here’s @Michael_Khouw's play on a crude comeback. $USO https://t.co/jrvNGwFAan
  • The Trump admin is literally considering ANYTHING to keep stocks propped up headed into the election “Nothing’s ruled out,” said one senior administration official. https://t.co/7M2FnQkex6
Gold Prices on the Brink of Breakout with Key Levels in View

2020-02-14 22:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL FORECAST: NEUTRAL

  • Gold prices coiling up, Triangle chart pattern hints at upside bias
  • Weekly chart Bearish Engulfing pattern contradicts, warns of top
  • Retail sentiment studies offering mixed cues, confirmation needed

Gold prices have been mired in digestion mode since the beginning of the year, coiling up in what increasingly appears to be a Symmetrical Triangle pattern. The setup is usually indicative of trend continuation, which in this case carries bullish implications.

Confirmation of the setup requires a daily close above the Triangle’s upper boundary. That would initially expose the January 8 high at 1611.34. Extrapolating the pattern’s opening width up from current levels yields an implied objective that is not too far beyond that at 1658.00.

XAU/USD Daily Price Chart

Gold Prices on the Brink of Breakout with Key Levels in View

Gold price daily chart created with TradingView

Longer-term positioning warns against over-exuberance however. The weekly chart presents an assertive Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern coupled with negative RSI divergence, hinting that a top might be taking shape. A weekly close below trend line support at 1529.70 could act as confirmation.

XAU/USD Weekly Price Chart

Gold Prices on the Brink of Breakout with Key Levels in View

Gold price weekly chart created with TradingView

On balance, this makes for an inconclusive landscape. Prices are wedged between key technical levels whereby a break in either direction would offer a convincing directional lead. Absent that however, making the case for follow-through one way or another seems unattractive on risk/reward grounds.

GOLD TRADER SENTIMENT

Gold Trader Sentiment

Retail trader data shows 65.80% of traders are net-long gold, with the ratio of longs to shorts at 1.92 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.32% lower than yesterday and 4.22% lower from last week, while that of traders net-short is 4.99% higher than yesterday and 15.62% higher from last week.

IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, so traders being net-long suggests gold prices may fall.Yet positioning is less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. This warns that the current trend may reverse higher.

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivakon Twitter

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

OTHER TECHNICAL FORECASTS:

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

