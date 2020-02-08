We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY & More
2020-02-07 18:30:00
2020-02-07 18:30:00
EUR/USD Price Slumps Through Support Ahead of US Jobs Data, Chart Remains Weak
2020-02-07 10:20:00
2020-02-07 10:20:00
GBP/USD
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Slams into Key GBP/USD Support
2020-02-07 16:30:00
2020-02-07 16:30:00
USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD – Charts for Next Week
2020-02-07 12:30:00
2020-02-07 12:30:00
USD/JPY
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY & More
2020-02-07 18:30:00
2020-02-07 18:30:00
Gold Prices Rally, USD/JPY Turns, AUD/USD Sets Fresh Decade Lows
2020-02-07 15:12:00
2020-02-07 15:12:00
Gold
Gold Prices Rally, USD/JPY Turns, AUD/USD Sets Fresh Decade Lows
2020-02-07 15:12:00
2020-02-07 15:12:00
Gold Prices Down as Markets Eye Virus Headlines, US Payrolls
2020-02-07 07:10:00
2020-02-07 07:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Crude Oil Selloff Deepens; Can NFP Data Dwarf Coronavirus Fears?
2020-02-07 12:25:00
2020-02-07 12:25:00
Gold Prices Down as Markets Eye Virus Headlines, US Payrolls
2020-02-07 07:10:00
2020-02-07 07:10:00
Bitcoin
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
2020-02-05 14:30:00
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
2020-02-05 01:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX Technical Forecast

2020-02-08 11:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Indices Highlights:

  • Dow Jones notches new record, but can it hold?
  • Nasdaq 100 the leader until it’s not
  • DAX having trouble around record highs

Dow Jones notches new record, but can it hold?

U.S. indices bounced back hard last week as fear of the growth impact from the coronavirus subsided, pushing the Dow to a new record high. But can it hold? At this juncture, have to give the benefit of the doubt to the upside as there is still little evidence that stocks want to go lower. With that said, a pullback with another higher low is a more desirable set-up than chasing to new highs. Even if it weren’t a pullback per-se, but even a congestion pattern, it could offer up a chance for traders to enter long with decent risk/reward. As far as levels go, we are in uncharted territory, the 30k-mark psychological level might be next up as ‘resistance’.

Dow Jones Daily Chart (benefit of doubt to the upside)

Dow Jones Daily Price Chart

Nasdaq 100 the leader until its not

The Nasdaq 100 continues to be out in front and leading the pack. It’s had some of its biggest, actually the world’s largest companies (Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft) perform well on earnings announcements. This has propelled the top-heavy index to the top. It’s looking to break free from the top of a channel since October. A pullback first would be desirable for initiating longs with better risk/reward than what we are seeing now.

Looking at a long-term weekly log chart, the NDX is quickly approaching the top of a channel in place since not long after the low in 2009. It only needs to go another 200 or so points to reach it. It will be interesting to see how price action plays out should we soon see it (next week?), as it was the spot the NDX stopped at in 2018 before a couple of strong dives took hold.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart (leading the way)

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart

Nasdaq 100Weekly Chart (log) (Upper parallel the stop?)

DAX having trouble around record highs

The DAX is trying to muster the strength needed to break through record highs and hold there. It broke the 2018 high on Jan 22 on an intra-day basis, but failed to close above. A close above 13640 should have the DAX picking up a bit more momentum. A pullback first with a higher low in the range could help provide the power needed for a sustained breakout.

DAX Daily Chart (struggling around record highs)

Dax Daily Price Chart

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

