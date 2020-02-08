British Pound Outlook Bearish: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY & More
2020-02-07 18:30:00
EUR/USD Price Slumps Through Support Ahead of US Jobs Data, Chart Remains Weak
2020-02-07 10:20:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Slams into Key GBP/USD Support
2020-02-07 16:30:00
USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD – Charts for Next Week
2020-02-07 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY & More
2020-02-07 18:30:00
Gold Prices Rally, USD/JPY Turns, AUD/USD Sets Fresh Decade Lows
2020-02-07 15:12:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rally, USD/JPY Turns, AUD/USD Sets Fresh Decade Lows
2020-02-07 15:12:00
Gold Prices Down as Markets Eye Virus Headlines, US Payrolls
2020-02-07 07:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Selloff Deepens; Can NFP Data Dwarf Coronavirus Fears?
2020-02-07 12:25:00
Gold Prices Down as Markets Eye Virus Headlines, US Payrolls
2020-02-07 07:10:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/4tDrZQfQRa https://t.co/WfoCTX3cn7
  • The exponential moving average (EMA) is a derivative of the simple moving average (SMA) indicator. Compared to the SMA, the EMA weighs recent price changes more heavily than later changes in price. Learn how to incorporate the EMA into your strategy here: https://t.co/w48c0xJXSX https://t.co/WmaM2vxnD4
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn more about controlling greed here: https://t.co/RvxpJotFf9 https://t.co/85oelm0c4P
  • I'm sure you've all heard about trend trading. Sharpen your knowledge here: https://t.co/KoxcDJFYWt https://t.co/FHMNWIaoqY
  • The Indian Rupee 2020 outlook is bearish as India faces stagflation risk amid rising onion and crude oil prices. $USDINR may rise in the medium-term as the RBI defers hiking rates. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/RjfDqgIOkn https://t.co/U7ccE6jyXB
  • #DidYouKnow traders generally prefer using candlestick charts for day-trading because they offer an enjoyable visual perception of price. Find out how you can utilize it in your trading strategy here: https://t.co/yFn12QgmxO https://t.co/GzKCEHVdJM
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/QHI48YUZ6c
  • The Australian Dollar rose after domestic interest rates were left alone even though the decision had been expected. It’s still under duress though and can’t hope for a similar RBA rescue this week. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/KzepYwBukr https://t.co/TbMItm3IsF
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn more about controlling greed here: https://t.co/5GXReUsKRj https://t.co/chpwsEPms2
  • Crude oil prices may rise if #Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony and the US-China tariff reduction cool slowdown fears and boost the growth-reliant commodity. Get your crude #oil market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/oVOwABzMtX #OOTT https://t.co/qdGpSn8kZk
British Pound Outlook Bearish: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD

British Pound Outlook Bearish: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD

2020-02-08 20:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD - Technical Forecast

GBP/USD Technical Outlook

The British Pound may be at risk in the week ahead against some of its major counterparts. Against the US Dollar, GBP/USD took out rising support from late October and the December low at 1.2905. This has exposed the November low at 1.2769 which it taken out, may send the pair to the psychological barrier between 1.2506 to 1.2582. Otherwise, a turn higher may see former rising support hold as new resistance.

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% -13% -2%
Weekly 29% -33% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Chart

GBPUSD Daily Price Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/GBP Technical Outlook

The Euro aimed cautiously higher against the British Pound this past week, with EUR/GBP closing above a near-term falling resistance line from late December. That may place the focus on the next psychological barrier above at 0.8592. Closing above the latter exposes the December peak at 0.8727. On the other hand, a turn lower places the focus on key support at 0.8389 followed by the range between 0.8300 to 0.8338.

Forupdates on the British Pound this week, including on the election, follow me on twitter here@ddubrovskyFX.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

EURGBP Daily Price Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/JPYTechnical Outlook

The Japanese Yen may also be in a position to see prolonged gains against Sterling. GBP/JPY is fast approaching the lower boundary of a Descending Triangle which is typically a bearish formation pattern. A close under 140.83 with confirmation may reverse the key uptrend, especially after prices took out rising support from September. This places the focus on support at 138.87 followed by 135.60.

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% -13% -2%
Weekly 29% -33% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

GBPJPY Daily Price Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/AUDTechnical Outlook

The British Pound may see cautious weakness against the Australian Dollar after GBP/AUD confirmed a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern. In order to reverse the medium-term uptrend, the pair needs to be able to take out key rising support from late July – red lines on the chart below. This places the focus on the critical psychological barrier between 1.9013 to 1.9094. If that is taken out, it exposes lows from December.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 12
( 01:02 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

GBP/AUD Daily Chart

GBPAUD Daily Price Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar (AUD) Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD
Australian Dollar (AUD) Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD
2020-02-08 15:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX Technical Forecast
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX Technical Forecast
2020-02-08 11:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-02 08:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD & CAD/JPY Charts & Levels
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD & CAD/JPY Charts & Levels
2020-02-02 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Mixed
GBP/AUD
GBP/JPY
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.