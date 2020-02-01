FTSE 100, S&P 500 Weekly Technical Forecast: Breaking Down Key Support
- FTSE 100 | Break Downs Key Support
- S&P 500 | At Risk of Further Set-backs
FTSE 100 | Break Downs Key Support
The FTSE 100 is back in the middle of its range following a sharp sell-off to close out the week. A firm break below the 200DMA (7377) raises downside risks for the index with eyes on key support at 7210, which marks the trendline stemming from the 2018 low. A tough level to break and one where we would expect some selling pressure to ease up. That said a downside break raises scope for a test of the low 7100s.
Support
Resistance
7261
38.2% Fib
7377
200DMA
7210
Trendline
7404
100DMA
7116
50% Fib
7440
23.6% Fib
FTSE 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame
Chart by IG
S&P 500 | At Risk of Further Set-backs
The S&P 500 has fallen out of its rising channel, which in turn has raised the risk of further set-backs in the index. Near-term support zone is situated at 3225-40, which could see selling abate somewhat, however, a break below puts focus on 3180 (Jan 8th). The outlook remains cautious given the continued uncertainty regarding the spread of the Coronavirus.
Support
Resistance
3238
50DMA
3280
Trendline
3224
23.6% Fib
3300
-
3180
Jan 8th low
3335-40
-
S&P 500 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame
Chart by IG
