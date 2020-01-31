We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Suffers, EUR/USD & GBP/USD Rise on Brexit Day - US Market Open
2020-01-31 15:00:00
EUR/USD Latest: Eurozone Economy Slows as Inflation Weakens Even Further
2020-01-31 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Suffers, EUR/USD & GBP/USD Rise on Brexit Day - US Market Open
2020-01-31 15:00:00
GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY – Charts for Next Week & More
2020-01-31 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY – Charts for Next Week & More
2020-01-31 13:30:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-01-31 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Looking to Punch Through Chart Resistance
2020-01-31 22:00:00
Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis
2020-01-31 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis
2020-01-31 19:30:00
WTI Crude Oil Tests Critical Support Zone: Can Oil Bulls Hold the Lows?
2020-01-31 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls at Resistance, Will it Reverse?
2020-01-31 18:00:00
Bitcoin Weekly Price Forecast: BTC/USD Eyes Testing Monthly Resistance
2020-01-29 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • UK PM Johnson: - Leaving the EU a beginning for the United Kingdom, not the end - Brexit can become a stunning success -BBG
  • UK PM Johnson: - Leaving the EU a begging, not end for the UK - Brexit can become a stunning success $GBPUSD
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.86% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.62% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.58% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.20% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.36% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4IDjjqKTO5
  • Side note, this was also the best weekly performance in average US Dollar prices against #ASEAN FX since May
  • And #yieldcurve inversion is officially back (3M and 10Y). First time since October 2019 (took the #Fed 3 rate cuts and liquidity injections to improve the outlook last year). Markets are doubling down on odds of a 2nd cut by year-end (blue line on the chart below) https://t.co/8aDYh3J3x9
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.18% Gold: 0.98% Oil - US Crude: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/cBrvAxFpBK
  • $AUD has appeared especially sensitive to US Dollar strength. The pair has been unable to catch recent lows of 0.6710 as the US Dollar index has fallen by over 0.15%. Get your market update from @AustinKarlFX here: https://t.co/qqmmWjRmNn https://t.co/YOnciegWC3
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.44%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 70.80%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rZmybxACRh
  • US monitoring human to human transmissions for coronavirus $SPX
  • The market's are going to be paying much closer attention to China's January Manufacturing PMI (Caixin) looking for the coronavirus impact. If we follow norms, it will be a small adjustment and the market will then have to reflect on its own level of skepticism
Gold Price Forecast: Looking to Punch Through Chart Resistance

Gold Price Forecast: Looking to Punch Through Chart Resistance

2020-01-31 22:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Gold Price, News and Chart

  • Chinese flu, US dollar weakness fueling gold’s push higher.
  • A confirmed break higher and gold’s upward momentum may well be re-fueled.

Gold (XAU/USD) Chart Showing Open Spaces Ahead

A great week for gold bulls with fundamental drivers forcing the price of the precious metal ever higher. A weaker US dollar and heightened fears over the spread of the Chinese coronavirus have given gold bugs a hefty dollop of bullish momentum. While entering a rising market, backed by strong technical and fundamentals is the textbook way of trading, the fact that one variable – the Chinese flu-virus – has had such a strong impact on the price, adds a layer of caution to the trade. One constant that traders can look forward to in the weeks ahead is increased volatility as fundamentals and technicals battle to take control of longer-term price levels.

Gold Price Forecast: Potential XAU/USD Breakout as Virus Fears Escalate

The price of gold is now attempting to punch through old horizontal resistance off the January 8 candle at $1,588.6/oz. This print was the highest made in nearly seven years and above here resistance points become harder to identify. The daily chart shows the price of gold propped up by the 20-day moving average, which now acts as support around $1,564/oz. Below here a cluster of recent highs and lows around $1,557/oz. The precious metal is mildly overbought but not to the extent seen in late-December to early-January. Supportive short-term higher lows over the last two weeks add further bullish sentiment.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Price Chart (May 2019 - January 31, 2020)

Daily XAUUSD Price chart

To find the next levels of resistance we need to look at the monthly chart and, even then there is little in the way of specific price points. A wider look at the chart suggests the formation of a cup-and-handle pattern which would imply that $1,796/oz. level is the approximate technical target. Gold has broken above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the August 1999 – September 2011 long-term rally at $1,527/oz. while all three moving averages paint a bullish picture.

Monthly Gold Price Chart (January 1997 – January 31, 2020)

Monthly gold price chart
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

The recent CoT report showed traders trimming their net-long positions in gold, but they still remain at elevated levels.

XAUUSD Price & Positions

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD
2020-01-29 23:41:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK, EUR/NZD
Euro Forecast: EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK, EUR/NZD
2020-01-28 22:40:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast – Trade or Fade: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast – Trade or Fade: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD
2020-01-26 02:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Chart Coiling Towards a Breakout
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Chart Coiling Towards a Breakout
2020-01-25 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.