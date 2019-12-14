Dow Jones, DAX, FTSE Technical Forecast

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Outlook: German Stocks to Close the Gap?
2019-12-13 21:00:00
Euro Forecast: Reversals Gather Pace in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2019-12-13 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Rallies as Path to Brexit Clears after UK Election
2019-12-13 15:45:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 when GBP/USD traded near 1.30.
2019-12-13 15:23:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-13 14:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.
2019-12-13 01:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Rips, Dips, Rallies Again on Headline Flow
2019-12-13 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Looks to Be Down Before Up
2019-12-13 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook Mired by Sticky US Crude Output
2019-12-14 03:00:00
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Positive US-China Trade Talk Powers Rally
2019-12-13 11:20:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX #podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/mk1w1DM2Rh https://t.co/rEVhCnC0vY
  • Asia’s vast and growing importance to the world economy is not yet matched by the presence of a currency trading center to rival the established order. Get your update on market drivers in Asia here: https://t.co/r3Ku0p9dw1 https://t.co/I1AA0UEyWq
  • Geopolitical developments send #oil prices soaring or falling. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/XVXLyG8vjq #OOTT https://t.co/o4zt4pmSzc
  • The $USDINR may fall as the Nifty 50 rises after the US and China avoided tariff escalation and Indian CPI increased at its fastest pace since July 2016 amid on onion shortage. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/iXLf98geXL https://t.co/uVwbkkkl09
  • My weekend trading video: 'A #Dow and Yuan Retreat Could Break 2019's Bullish Complacency' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/12/14/A-Dow-and-Yuan-Retreat-Could-Break-Break-2019s-Bullish-Complacency.html?CHID=9&QPID=917719
  • The $USD may extend declines against its ASEAN counterparts after the Fed rate decision. The Philippine Peso and Singapore Dollar are attempting key technical breakouts. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/JoPLb4Oi2q https://t.co/fKzeBlWaCx
  • Negative yielding government bonds – What are they telling us? Find out from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/F6JuhmrvPT https://t.co/Mf9e1cgWmR
  • The #Euro jumped higher to challenge range resistance capping upside progress since mid-October. Signs of ebbing momentum warn it may be back on defense soon. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/MGqVDEWhUD https://t.co/rQRxJAmLWi
  • RT @zerohedge: Is The Market Up This Week? Just Ask The Fed's Balance Sheet https://t.co/6p01J9yAZ8
  • $USD: "The US Dollar is making a last-ditch effort to cling onto a key technical support level after dropping 3% from its 2019 high as risk appetite roars and the Fed inflates its balance sheet." - via @DailyFX Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2019/12/14/us-dollar-outlook-fx-volatility-rising-from-extreme-lows-usd-levels-to-watch.html https://t.co/87cITJPVQa
Dow Jones, DAX, FTSE Technical Forecast

Dow Jones, DAX, FTSE Technical Forecast

2019-12-14 08:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

Indices Highlights:

  • Dow Jones trending higher, top-side trend-lines to watch
  • DAX staring down new record highs soon
  • FTSE still a mess, rally brings resistance into play
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Download the Global Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Dow Jones trending higher, top-side trend-lines to watch

The Dow Jones continues to trade higher after testing the trend-line passing over the peaks set in 2018 and the summer high. Continuing to give the trend the benefit of the doubt, the next level of resistance could arrive via an upper parallel of a channel dating back to the first half of the year. At this time the level clocks in somewhere around the 28800-level.

Should the market weaken, the first area of support arrives via the trend-line off the October low, then the aforementioned slope from 2018. Generally speaking, seasonality is favorable and will be a tailwind towards keeping the market at the very least from falling apart.

Dow Jones Daily Chart (looking higher, watch top-side trend-line)

Daily Dow Jones Price Chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

DAX staring down new record highs soon

On Friday, the DAX gapped to the highest levels since January 2018, but failed to hold onto it and traded back towards the top of the recent trading range. This doesn’t dent the broader trend, though, and it may not be too much longer until the German benchmark is trading at or beyond the record high set at 13597. Should Friday’s small failure turn into something more, then a good spot to look for support would be the trend-line rising up from the August low.

DAX Daily Chart (new record not far away)

Daily DAX Price Chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

FTSE still a mess, rally brings resistance into play

The FTSE has been all over the map lately, lagging the broader global equity rally by a considerable margin. On Friday, following the vote, the market exploded higher, taking it up to the late November high and trend-line running down off the July high.

The way things have been going it will be hard to trust the move higher (or any that develop lower), things have been stopping and reversing. With resistance at hand, the next move might be a pullback, then perhaps higher if the FTSE can sustain above 7421.

FTSE Daily Chart (price, trend-line resistance)

Daily FTSE Price Chart

UK 100 Index Chart by TradingView

Forex & CFD Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Rips, Dips, Rallies Again on Headline Flow
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Rips, Dips, Rallies Again on Headline Flow
2019-12-13 22:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF
2019-12-08 10:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/CAD Outlook as UK Election Looms
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/CAD Outlook as UK Election Looms
2019-12-07 22:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast Has a Systemic Break But How Far Out Is It?
Australian Dollar Forecast Has a Systemic Break But How Far Out Is It?
2019-12-07 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Germany 30
Mixed
Wall Street
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.