Dow Jones Lurking Off Record Highs and Currency Volatility Quiet Ahead of Holiday Week
Ranges are growing increasingly prominent across the global markets – whether you are referencing gold’s multi-month channel, EURUSD at the middle of its October-November range or even the Dow consolidating one again just off of record highs. Will this quiet hold through the US-based holiday conditions or will volatility offset this assumed restraint?
Dow Jones, FTSE 100 & DAX Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
While the Dow Jones has stalled, the upward trajectory remains intact. Potential bull trap in the FTSE 100. DAX eyes 13000 following false upside break.
Oil Price Forecast: WTI, Brent 'Negative' Volatility Making Life Hard
Crude oil has been unpredictably wild lately, offering very little in the way of signaling a clear direction; there are some levels to keep in mind, but directional cues still await.
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout Stalls-GBP/USD Levels
Sterling is back on the defensive but keeps price trading within the confines of a multi-week range. Here are the levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly chart.
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Can USD Bulls Take Out Resistance?
US Dollar strength came back into the mix in the latter portion of this week – but can USD bulls continue to drive?
Australian Dollar Outlook in AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD, GBP/AUD
The Australian Dollar traded sideways on US-China trade war developments leaving AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD and GBP/AUD prices awaiting their next major technical moves.
Euro Technical Forecast Faces Short-Term Breakouts but Medium-Term Ranges
The Euro volatility index created by the CME represents the underlying currency’s pace well. The activity measure dropped to a 7-month low this past week, yet many are still seeking breakouts.
Swiss Franc Forecast: CHF/JPY, AUD/CHF, CAD/CHF, NZD/CHF
The Swiss Franc approaches several key technical levels to watch for in coming weeks.
Gold Forecast: XAUUSD Price Chart Eyes Bull Flag Breakout
The price of gold continues to slump, but potential for a major rebound still looms with XAUUSD eyeing a breakout from its bull flag.
Chart Legend:
Crude Oil = Black
Gold (XAUUSD) = Yellow
USD (DXY) = Green
