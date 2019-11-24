We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
Euro Outlook Bearish Amid Renewed Trade Tensions, Debt Risks
2019-11-24 01:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast Faces Short-Term Breakouts but Medium-Term Ranges
2019-11-23 04:00:00
GBP/USD
News
Sterling (GBP) Price Outlook: Range Setting Ahead of a General Election Breakout
2019-11-24 07:00:00
Sterling Price Forecast: British Pound in Contraction- GBP/USD Levels
2019-11-23 22:00:00
USD/JPY
News
US-China Trade Talks Risk Breaking Down, USD/JPY Currency Options Signal Fears
2019-11-21 09:10:00
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis: Japanese Stocks Ready to Drop?
2019-11-21 05:00:00
Gold
News
US Dollar, Gold and VIX Must Watch Markets with Trade Wars Competing with Liquidity
2019-11-24 16:00:00
Dow Jones Lurking Off Record Highs and Currency Volatility Quiet Ahead of Holiday Week
2019-11-24 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
US Dollar, Gold and VIX Must Watch Markets with Trade Wars Competing with Liquidity
2019-11-24 16:00:00
Dow Jones Lurking Off Record Highs and Currency Volatility Quiet Ahead of Holiday Week
2019-11-24 16:00:00
Bitcoin
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-22 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Oversold But Bearish Sentiment Remains
2019-11-22 09:00:00
Dow Jones Lurking Off Record Highs and Currency Volatility Quiet Ahead of Holiday Week

2019-11-24 16:00:00
Ranges are growing increasingly prominent across the global markets – whether you are referencing gold’s multi-month channel, EURUSD at the middle of its October-November range or even the Dow consolidating one again just off of record highs. Will this quiet hold through the US-based holiday conditions or will volatility offset this assumed restraint?

Dow Jones, FTSE 100 & DAX Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead

While the Dow Jones has stalled, the upward trajectory remains intact. Potential bull trap in the FTSE 100. DAX eyes 13000 following false upside break.

Oil Price Forecast: WTI, Brent 'Negative' Volatility Making Life Hard

Crude oil has been unpredictably wild lately, offering very little in the way of signaling a clear direction; there are some levels to keep in mind, but directional cues still await.

Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout Stalls-GBP/USD Levels

Sterling is back on the defensive but keeps price trading within the confines of a multi-week range. Here are the levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly chart.

US Dollar Technical Forecast: Can USD Bulls Take Out Resistance?

US Dollar strength came back into the mix in the latter portion of this week – but can USD bulls continue to drive?

Australian Dollar Outlook in AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD, GBP/AUD

The Australian Dollar traded sideways on US-China trade war developments leaving AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD and GBP/AUD prices awaiting their next major technical moves.

Euro Technical Forecast Faces Short-Term Breakouts but Medium-Term Ranges

The Euro volatility index created by the CME represents the underlying currency’s pace well. The activity measure dropped to a 7-month low this past week, yet many are still seeking breakouts.

Swiss Franc Forecast: CHF/JPY, AUD/CHF, CAD/CHF, NZD/CHF

The Swiss Franc approaches several key technical levels to watch for in coming weeks.

Gold Forecast: XAUUSD Price Chart Eyes Bull Flag Breakout

The price of gold continues to slump, but potential for a major rebound still looms with XAUUSD eyeing a breakout from its bull flag.

