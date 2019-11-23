We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Australian Dollar Outlook in AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD, GBP/AUD

2019-11-23 16:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD, GBP/AUD Technical Forecast

Build confidence in your own Australian Dollar trading strategy with the help of our free guide!

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

The Australian Dollar traded in a narrow range, failing to find meaningful progress against the US Dollar last week as US-China trade war fears waxed and waned. AUD/USD remains wedged between the 61.8% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracements at 0.6769 and 0.6830 respectively. A daily close under the former opens the door to prolonging the breakout through rising support from October - pink lines below.

Positive RSI divergence warns that downside momentum is fading however. That could result in another bounce on support as prices climb towards 0.6830. A push through this price exposes 0.6868. On the flip side, a downside breakout paves the way for testing the 78.6% level at 0.6726 on its way towards current 2019 lows.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

Daily AUDUSD Price Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

AUD/JPYTechnical Analysis

Much of the same could be said when comparing the Aussie to the Japanese Yen. AUD/JPY is still adhering to a Rising Wedge pointed out earlier this month. Prices are right on the floor of the bearish chart pattern where a downside breakout and daily close under 73.35 opens the door to reversing the uptrend from late August. Positive RSI divergence is present here as well though. That may precede a bounce towards 74.48.

AUD/JPY Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

AUD/CADTechnical Outlook

AUD/CAD is also facing sideways price action, but it is being guided cautiously higher by a near-term rising support line from the beginning of October. That may eventually push the pair towards September and October highs, a psychological barrier between 0.9105 to 0.9144. Otherwise, a daily close under 0.8967 opens the door to revisiting October lows as the Canadian Dollar appreciates.

AUD/CAD Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/AUDTechnical Outlook

Things are looking more interesting in GBP/AUD after the British Pound was once again unable to clear the key psychological barrier between 1.9012 and 1.9093. This has left behind acute negative RSI divergence, showing fading upside momentum. That could lead to a top as prices fall towards the November low at 1.8547. Keep an eye on what could be a potential rising support line from October – red-dashed line below. Otherwise, closing above resistance exposes the 50% Fibonacci extension at 1.9313.

GBP/AUD Daily Chart

Daily GBPAUD Price Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

