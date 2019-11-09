We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plummets into Technical Trend Support
2019-11-09 04:00:00
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-08 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Implied Trading Ranges for Next Week
2019-11-08 20:40:00
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-08 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Implied Trading Ranges for Next Week
2019-11-08 20:40:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Surges to Yearly Open Resistance
2019-11-08 17:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout After Worst Week Since 2016?
2019-11-08 22:00:00
VIX: A Global Volatility Breakout Could Be Around the Corner
2019-11-08 20:50:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Wilt, Focus to Stay on US-China Trade News
2019-11-08 07:00:00
Gold Prices to Look Past BoE Rate Call to China Trade Data
2019-11-07 07:29:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plummets into Technical Trend Support

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plummets into Technical Trend Support

2019-11-09 04:00:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Euro Price Outlook:

Euro plummeted more than 1.2% against the US Dollar this week with EUR/USD clearing the bottom of a multi-week range in price. The decline puts into focus a key technical support confluence just lower and we’re looking for a reaction there next week IF reached. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD weekly price chart. Review my latestWeekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Sterling price setup and more.

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Weekly

EURUSD Weekly Price Chart

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on Tradingview

Notes:In my last Euro Weekly Price Outlook we highlighted that EUR/USD was approaching a key resistance hurdle at 1.1186-1.1208. We noted that, “From a trading standpoint, look for downside exhaustion ahead of 1.0976/94 for possible long-entries.” Price held below key resistance with this week’s reversal now approaching key support at the yearly low-week close / 61.8% retracement.

A break / close below this threshold would be needed to suggest a larger correction is underway in the Euro with such a scenario once exposing the lower parallels (currently around ~1.09) and the 2016 November high-week, reversal-close at 1.0854. Resistance steady at 1.1186-1.1208- a pivot above this zone would target the first major test of yearly downtrend resistance at the January trendline near ~1.1270s.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line:Euro turned just ahead of major confluence resistance with the break of a multi-week range in price risking further losses heading into next week. That said, we’re looking for a reaction / possible exhaustion into confluence support just lower at 1.0976/94. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on stretch into this threshold – re-assess the reaction there IF reached. I’ll publish an updated Euro Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term EUR/USD technical trade levels.

Euro Trader Sentiment – EUR/USD Price Chart

Euro Trader Sentiment-EURUSD Price Chart

  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long EUR/USD - the ratio stands at +1.07 (51.7% of traders are long) – neutral reading
  • Long positions are3.94% higher than yesterday and 30.35% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 2.62% lower than yesterday and 7.84% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

See how shifts in EUR/USD retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

