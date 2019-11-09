Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead

The US Dollar may continue weakening against the $SGD, $PHP, $IDR and $MYR as long as US-China trade deal hopes keep rising, fueling capital flows into emerging market assets. Get your $USD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/GAD0mm6mx7 https://t.co/4DofKpe9Gc

Crude #oil prices, the Swedish Krona and the petroleum-linked Norwegian Krone may convulse ahead of a data-packed week against backdrop of the Riksbank minutes and key EU economic forecasts. Get your crude oil market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/4b5lassook #OOTT https://t.co/XjPEglnLEu

The $JPY got some impetus from the $USD's broad weakness after the Federal Reserve reduced interest rates. However, that impetus has waned without breaking major trends. Get your USD/JPY market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/cotqTF6Ej2 https://t.co/qQjVkRXrbi

Here is my weekend trading video: 'Dow Outlook Holds Course Despite Trump Trade War Remarks, A Lot to Watch Ahead' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/11/09/Dow-Outlook-Holds-Course-Despite-Trump-Trade-War-Remarks-A-Lot-to-Watch-Ahead.html?CHID=9&QPID=917719

How can traders avoid #FOMO in trading? Start by implementing a well-heeled plan taking only four hours per week. Get your insight from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/vwUShQPc27 https://t.co/KCmV1wLcgm

How will the $JPY respond as the BoJ appears to begin walking back from years of assuring the markets that ‘powerful monetary easing’ would be enough to stoke inflation? Get your USD/JPY market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/lWCGEnpbO5 https://t.co/k5cKbRlr4w

The $CAD swooned after the latest Canada jobs report disappointed loonie #forex traders likely owing to a jump in the probability of a BOC rate cut. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/etfgXOLICw https://t.co/dmYPL3bB6s

The $AUD could remain quite well supported this week if current optimism around an interim US-China trade accord doesn’t dissipate. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/cfM4IycO21 https://t.co/2EQW6xPxml

Trading #gold is much like trading #forex if you use a spread-betting platform. Get your gold trading tips and strategies from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/sIclJpnDWo https://t.co/d1kZGN1Ykz