Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Bearish AUD/USD, AUD/JPY

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plummets into Technical Trend Support
2019-11-09 04:00:00
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-08 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Implied Trading Ranges for Next Week
2019-11-08 20:40:00
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-08 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Implied Trading Ranges for Next Week
2019-11-08 20:40:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Surges to Yearly Open Resistance
2019-11-08 17:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout After Worst Week Since 2016?
2019-11-08 22:00:00
VIX: A Global Volatility Breakout Could Be Around the Corner
2019-11-08 20:50:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook Mired by Rising US Inventories and Record Output
2019-11-09 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Wilt, Focus to Stay on US-China Trade News
2019-11-08 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Dow Jones rises to fresh record high, however, bullish momentum is easing, while #FTSE 100 upside stalls. Get your #equities technical analysis from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/tahc4V41so https://t.co/cHylyhZMat
  • The price of #oil pulls back from the weekly high ($57.88) despite signs of a looming US-China trade deal, with the outlook for crude mired by signs of growing supply. Get your crude oil market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/suEVJwQTzz #OOTT https://t.co/ay6KxIMToJ
  • The US Dollar may continue weakening against the $SGD, $PHP, $IDR and $MYR as long as US-China trade deal hopes keep rising, fueling capital flows into emerging market assets. Get your $USD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/GAD0mm6mx7 https://t.co/4DofKpe9Gc
  • Crude #oil prices, the Swedish Krona and the petroleum-linked Norwegian Krone may convulse ahead of a data-packed week against backdrop of the Riksbank minutes and key EU economic forecasts. Get your crude oil market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/4b5lassook #OOTT https://t.co/XjPEglnLEu
  • The $JPY got some impetus from the $USD's broad weakness after the Federal Reserve reduced interest rates. However, that impetus has waned without breaking major trends. Get your USD/JPY market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/cotqTF6Ej2 https://t.co/qQjVkRXrbi
  • Here is my weekend trading video: 'Dow Outlook Holds Course Despite Trump Trade War Remarks, A Lot to Watch Ahead' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/11/09/Dow-Outlook-Holds-Course-Despite-Trump-Trade-War-Remarks-A-Lot-to-Watch-Ahead.html?CHID=9&QPID=917719
  • How can traders avoid #FOMO in trading? Start by implementing a well-heeled plan taking only four hours per week. Get your insight from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/vwUShQPc27 https://t.co/KCmV1wLcgm
  • How will the $JPY respond as the BoJ appears to begin walking back from years of assuring the markets that ‘powerful monetary easing’ would be enough to stoke inflation? Get your USD/JPY market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/lWCGEnpbO5 https://t.co/k5cKbRlr4w
  • The $CAD swooned after the latest Canada jobs report disappointed loonie #forex traders likely owing to a jump in the probability of a BOC rate cut. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/etfgXOLICw https://t.co/dmYPL3bB6s
  • The $AUD could remain quite well supported this week if current optimism around an interim US-China trade accord doesn’t dissipate. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/cfM4IycO21 https://t.co/2EQW6xPxml
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Bearish AUD/USD, AUD/JPY

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Bearish AUD/USD, AUD/JPY

2019-11-09 16:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Technical Highlights:

  • AUD/USD support-break seen as selling catalyst
  • AUD/JPY turning off resistance, watching 4-hr chart

Check out the intermediate-term fundamental and technical outlook for major markets and currencies in the DailyFX Quarterly Forecasts.

AUD/USD support-break seen as selling catalyst

AUD/USD recently ran aground into trend-line resistance dating back to a peak created in December. The trend-line runs over peaks in April and July, and further cementing it as a worthy level of resistance is the 200-day which runs over several peaks during the course of the past year.

This sets Aussie up to drop in-line with the broader downtrend in place since February 2018. A break through the lower parallel of the bullish channel off the October low will add a level of confirmation to the set-up. In short, respect long-term resistance, break short-term bullish sequence to get things rolling towards lower levels.

In the next week, should we see a convincing breakdown, the 6700/6670 zone will be targeted. It may take some time to reach support, but then again selling could come in as it did in late July, early August. To turn the picture bullish a good deal of work is needed. For starters, a breakout above the October 31 high at 6929 along with a crossing of the December trend-line and 200-day.

AUD/USD Daily Chart (watch for channel break)

AUDUSD Daily Price Chart

AUD/USD Chart by TradingView

AUD/JPY turning off resistance, watching 4-hr chart

AUD/JPY is up against a sturdy ceiling of resistance – the December trend-line and 200-day MA are aligned in confluence, much in the same way as AUD/USD (unsurprisingly). The key here is to watch how the near-term trend continues to develop.

Turning to the 4-hr time-frame, upward price action is taking on the shape of a rising channel that signals a lack of momentum as resistance looms. A break of the lower parallel and 7456 should be enough to snap the near-term bullish bias. The first target will be the trend-line rising up from the August low.

AUD/JPY Daily Chart (confluent trend resistance)

AUDJPY Daily Price Chart

AUD/JPY 4-hr Chart (break of 7456 needed to tilt lower)

AUDJPY 4-Hour Chart

AUD/JPY Charts by TradingView

Forex & CFD Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2019-11-09 10:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plummets into Technical Trend Support
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plummets into Technical Trend Support
2019-11-09 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout After Worst Week Since 2016?
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout After Worst Week Since 2016?
2019-11-08 22:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2019-11-03 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
AUD/JPY
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.