We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-08 16:00:00
Dollar & Yen Technical Analysis – Charts for Next Week
2019-11-08 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Implied Trading Ranges for Next Week
2019-11-08 20:40:00
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-08 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Implied Trading Ranges for Next Week
2019-11-08 20:40:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Surges to Yearly Open Resistance
2019-11-08 17:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout After Worst Week Since 2016?
2019-11-08 22:00:00
VIX: A Global Volatility Breakout Could Be Around the Corner
2019-11-08 20:50:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Wilt, Focus to Stay on US-China Trade News
2019-11-08 07:00:00
Gold Prices to Look Past BoE Rate Call to China Trade Data
2019-11-07 07:29:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.21% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.27% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.40% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.57% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.60% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/RKxY3kbVTX
  • $VIX traders are like the drunk guy at the bar yelling "I'll tell you when I've had enough!" Net speculative position ratchets up yet another record short despite the 'fear index' closing at a 13 month low https://t.co/7I3nDOQuOE
  • Days after John Bercow's departure #order https://t.co/PEM80COeNP
  • Limited reaction from #GBP so far though. Markets may simply not want to take bets ahead of the weekend... #Brexit https://t.co/g3Hli37Ed4
  • Ouch. https://t.co/ea5xrOR6q3
  • (2/2) This is as #Nifty may top after an Evening Star, a close under rising support (red line) may reverse the near-term uptrend as India's banking sector faces immense risks. Learn more about the latter covered by my colleague @DavidCottleFX #India - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/10/22/Indian-Rupee-Will-Struggle-Along-With-Indias-Troubled-Bank-Sector-.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/q1bH5kID3r
  • (1/2) The Indian #Rupee now sits at the edge of resistance withing a descending triangle where a breakout higher in $USDINR could spell uptrend resumption. It has been closely tracking a pickup in US bond yields and a stronger #USD despite optimism in #EmergingMarkets https://t.co/CMbIwc5ArT
  • United Kingdom outlook downgraded to negative from stable by Moody's $GBP $EUR
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.28% Gold: -0.70% Silver: -1.80% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/S23pslr2WW
  • US Dollar Outlook: $USD Implied Trading Ranges for Next Week (via @DailyFX) https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/daily_dollar/2019/11/08/us-dollar-outlook-usd-implied-trading-ranges-for-next-week.html
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout After Worst Week Since 2016?

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout After Worst Week Since 2016?

2019-11-08 22:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Gold Technical Forecast

  • Gold prices experienced their worst week in 3 years, where too next?
  • Rising support channel and horizontal range may keep uptrend intact
  • Increasing net-long bets favor the downside scenario ahead however

Get our free guide to help build confidence in your gold trading strategy!

Over the past 5 trading days, a synchronized climb in the US Dollar and local front-end government bond yields weighed against anti-fiat gold prices. On a weekly basis, this resulted in about a 3.4 percent decline in the precious metal. This marked the worst performance since the week of November 7, 2016 which was coincidentally precisely three years ago as prices closed at their lowest since the beginning of August.

Gold Weekly Chart

Gold Weekly Price Chart

So where does this leave the yellow metal from here? Using a daily chart, taking a closer look reveals that XAU/USD sits at a key psychological juncture. This is a combination of a rising support channel from July, September lows, and the November 8 lower wick. The latter two leaves a horizontal range of support between 1456.42 and 1464.65.

A daily close under this juncture would open the door to a reversal of the uptrend that has prevailed since May. It also exposes the period of consolidation bullion experienced during this past summer which closely aligned with the August 2013 high at 1433.85. But, the next key support level to take out would be the late June and July lows which is a range between 1381.91 to 1393.93.

On the flip side, the rising support channel could keep the uptrend intact. That could pave the way for a bounce back towards near-term resistance around 1485.40. A daily close above this price would expose what could be a potential falling trend line from August – blue line on the chart below. In the near-term, there are warning signs that the more-likely scenario ahead could be a continuation of the downtrend since August.

Gold Daily Chart

Gold Daily Chart

Gold Charts Created Using TradingView

IG Client Sentiment

Taking a look at the latest IG Client Sentiment Report from November 8 shows gold net-short bets outpacing those net long. This leaves about 77.66 percent of traders biased to the upside on the yellow metal. Traders are further net long than yesterday and compared to last week.The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

To learn more about how to use sentiment in your own trading strategy, join me this week on Thursday at 01:00 GMT as I uncover what IG Client Sentiment has to say about the prevailing trends in financial markets and follow me on Twitter here @ddubrovskyFX for timely updates!

Gold Client Positioning

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout After Worst Week Since 2016?

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky,Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2019-11-03 07:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast Maintains Expectations for Volatility, But Trend Still Ethereal
Crude Oil Forecast Maintains Expectations for Volatility, But Trend Still Ethereal
2019-11-03 01:00:00
Sterling Forecast: Brexit Pause Offers Range on GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
Sterling Forecast: Brexit Pause Offers Range on GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2019-11-02 22:56:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Trend Top Tested, Downside Favored
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Trend Top Tested, Downside Favored
2019-11-02 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.