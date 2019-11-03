We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2019-11-03 07:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Resistance, EUR/JPY Support Bounce
2019-11-02 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2019-11-03 07:00:00
GBP/USD Rate Recovery to Persist If BoE Alters Forward Guidance
2019-11-03 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2019-11-03 07:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: Implied Volatility & Trading Ranges for Next Week
2019-11-01 21:02:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Resistance, EUR/JPY Support Bounce
2019-11-02 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD November Breakout Awaits - GLD Levels
2019-11-01 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast Maintains Expectations for Volatility, But Trend Still Ethereal
2019-11-03 01:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on OPEC Outlook Despite Fresh Iran Risks
2019-11-02 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar technical outlook against the $CAD, $EUR, $JPY and GBP may be on the verge of turning bullish as selling momentum in the Greenback fades. Get your $USD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/wzHOPkiAI2 https://t.co/fiaYjURvig
  • Lessons from Bretton Woods are forgotten, the US-China #tradewar represents a true existential threat to the post-World War II international trade order, and in turn, the globalized economy that has grown out of the ashes of history. More from @CVecchioFX :https://t.co/paaBxX6Xt0 https://t.co/KupBnSAlN9
  • Follow @DailyFXedu for your regular #webinar updates with @DailyFX analysts and catch up on the webinars you missed. https://t.co/Pmp80Xs4l6
  • As the #Brexit saga continues, so too does the complexity of the terminology surrounding the UK’s stated mission to leave the EU. Find out what are the key terms you should be aware of here: https://t.co/bTQWkfnj12 https://t.co/TLEnQsWocv
  • #Euro strength came back this week against both the US Dollar and Japanese Yen; but can $EURUSD bulls take-out a big zone of resistance sitting overhead? Get your $EUR market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/X8K60E2kiu https://t.co/iXo8aWVPq1
  • #DidYouKnow a #Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/s3YTha3A5i
  • The inside bar pattern occurs regularly within the financial markets. Incorporating the inside bar strategy within a trading system can enhance a trader’s market analysis technique. Find out how you can use it from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/E3EWOYTYNw https://t.co/b88FeTnlJm
  • RT @economics: Jerome Powell may not want to say it out loud but it sure seems like he thinks that he has achieved a rarely-seen soft landi…
  • Get a professional's view on the outlook changing with central banks altering their course in this interview of JDI Research founder Juliette Declercq by Real Vision: 'Is the Fed or ECB Driving Global Yields?' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/guest_commentary/2019/10/31/real-vision-is-the-fed-or-ecb-driving-global-yields.html
  • Central bank independence has several advantages and disadvantages. Find out what they are in-depth with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/wVFXbbTxf1 https://t.co/gZilMd3dRc
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD

2019-11-03 07:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar Technical Forecast

  • US Dollar downside momentum is fading, will this translate into a reversal?
  • USD/CAD turned higher on bullish technical signals, USD/JPY wedge held
  • Negative RSI divergence hint that EUR/USD and GBP/USD may be topping

Not sure where the US Dollar is heading next? Check out ourfourth quarter fundamental and technical forecast!

US Dollar Technical Outlook

The US Dollar succumbed to selling pressure against its major counterparts this past week, but this may change in the days ahead. Using an equal average against EUR, GBP, JPY and AUD on the daily chart below, positive RSI divergence greets the Dollar’s descent. This is a sign of fading downside momentum and can at times precede a turn higher. Or, will the Dollar capitulate to further selling pressure?

Custom USD Index: Equal Average Versus EUR, GBP, JPY and AUD

Custom US Dollar Index

Dollar Index Chart Created in TradingView

USD/CADTechnical Outlook

Where USD managed to get ahead was against the Canadian Dollar. Earlier in the week, USD/CAD formed a bullish reversal pattern (Morning Star) and swiftly turned higher thereafter – as expected. Prices then closed above the key resistance range between 1.3134 and 1.3145, ending the week around the latter. Further gains could be in store ahead, keep an eye on near-term resistance around 1.3226.

For timely updates on US Dollar price action, you may follow me on Twitter here @ddubrovskyFX

USD/CAD Daily Chart

Daily USDCAD Price Chart

USD/CAD Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/USD Technical Outlook

Negative RSI divergence is accompanying recent gains in EUR/USD, hinting of fading upside momentum. Overturning the near-term uptrend from October involves taking out a rising support channel from the beginning of last month – blue lines on the chart below. Closing under 1.1076 exposes the September lows. Otherwise, climbing above 1.1182 opens the door to testing the next psychological barrier (1.1215 – 1.1250).

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Daily EURUSD Price Chart

EUR/USD Chart Created in TradingView

USD/JPY Technical Outlook

Following negative RSI divergence in USD/JPY and a Spinning Top candlestick pattern, USD/JPY turned lower last week as it stuck to the boundaries of a Rising Wedge. This is typically a bearish reversal pattern, but prices have yet to breakout to the downside after the floor of the formation held. A daily close under risks overturning the dominant uptrend from August. Otherwise, key resistance to take out awaits at 109.32.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

Daily USDJPY Price Chart

USD/JPY Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/USD Technical Outlook

Negative RSI divergence is also making itself well known in GBP/USD. While prices rose, the key horizontal range between 1.2950 and 1.3013 held. Meanwhile, near-term support was reinforced between 1.2773 to 1.2798. Depending which way the Pound pushes, if at all, may determine the fate of the uptrend that has been prevailing since September. Turning lower exposes 1.2582 while pushing higher puts the focus on 1.3177.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

Daily GBPUSD Price Chart

GBP/USD Chart Created in TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Forecast Maintains Expectations for Volatility, But Trend Still Ethereal
Crude Oil Forecast Maintains Expectations for Volatility, But Trend Still Ethereal
2019-11-03 01:00:00
Sterling Forecast: Brexit Pause Offers Range on GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
Sterling Forecast: Brexit Pause Offers Range on GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2019-11-02 22:56:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Trend Top Tested, Downside Favored
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Trend Top Tested, Downside Favored
2019-11-02 16:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX, & FTSE Weekly Technical Forecast
Dow Jones, DAX, & FTSE Weekly Technical Forecast
2019-11-02 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
EUR/USD
Bullish
GBP/USD
Mixed
USD/CAD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.