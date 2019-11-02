Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Resistance, EUR/JPY Support Bounce

Euro Talking Points:

Euro Strength Returns

Euro strength was back on the cards for this week as the single currency gained against both the US Dollar and the Japanese Yen. A bit of softening was seen in EUR/CHF as the pair pushed back down to the 1.1000 level but, all in all, the Euro has remained rather resilient so far through the first month of Q4 even as the fundamental backdrop remains not-so-bright. A number of technical items remain of interest across Euro-pairs and in the major of EUR/USD, the backdrop remains murky as the current bullish theme is fast-approaching a big area of resistance.

The price zone in EUR/USD that runs from 1.1187-1.1212 has now been in consideration for almost a full year. The 2018 sell-off in the pair, driven by fears around Italian politics, sent the Euro reeling-lower. After finding resistance around 1.2500 in February and then 1.2400 in April, the bottom fell out of EUR/USD as prices dropped all the way down to sub-1.1300 into November 2018. But, as the 1.1212 level was coming back into play for the first time in a year-and-a-half, sellers slowed the approach; support developed and prices began to bounce. That held all the way into March of this year, at which point sellers took another swing but, again, were re-buffed when prices found support around the 1.1187 level. This continued through early April and sellers’ persistence eventually took the lead, with this zone becoming resistance in May before showing support again in June. More recently, this is the area of prices that helped to carve-out the highs in early-August, just before EUR/USD started to fall down to fresh two-year-lows.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

The Q4 move of strength in EUR/USD has thus far been consistent and clearly bullish; but the zone of resistance lurking just ahead caps top-end profit-target potential on EUR/USD. As such, the forecast for EUR/USD will be set to neutral for next week, although Euro buyers may look towards EUR/JPY for similar such plays with a potentially more attractive backdrop. That setup is investigated below.

EUR/USD Technical Forecast: Neutral

EUR/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

EUR/JPY Holds Support Above 120.00 Big Fig

Drivers around US-China trade talks have been rather difficult to work with of late, perhaps more so than usual. The latter-portion of this week saw some hope develop on that front and in-turn the Japanese Yen is selling-off on the back of diminishing risk aversion. This can keep the topside of EUR/JPY as an attractive venue for long-Euro and/or risk-on plays, following the progression of higher-highs and higher-lows through early-October trade until the build of the current short-term range.

That range offers support just above the 120.00 psychological level with range resistance around 121.50, thereby allowing for both trend strategies and range strategies with a prior trend-side bias.

EUR/JPY Technical Forecast: Bullish

EUR/JPY Four-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURJPY on Tradingview

