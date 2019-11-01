We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: Implied Volatility & Trading Ranges for Next Week
2019-11-01 21:02:00
Rate Cut Odds Shift After Fed, BOC, BOJ Meetings - Central Bank Watch
2019-11-01 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF
2019-11-01 19:10:00
US Dollar Bounces on NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-01 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: Implied Volatility & Trading Ranges for Next Week
2019-11-01 21:02:00
Rate Cut Odds Shift After Fed, BOC, BOJ Meetings - Central Bank Watch
2019-11-01 15:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD November Breakout Awaits - GLD Levels
2019-11-01 22:00:00
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Price – Bullish Signals on The Radar Ahead of NFP Data
2019-11-01 10:02:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, Crude Oil & More – Charts for Next Week
2019-11-01 12:15:00
Gold Prices Set For More Gains, Watch US-China Trade, UK Campaign
2019-11-01 05:52:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @BobOnMarkets: China won the WTO’s permission to impose $3.6 billion in sanctions against the U.S. https://t.co/eQ4QJASqG7 via @markets
  • South Africa outlook downgraded to negative from stable by Moody's $USDZAR
  • Fitch Ratings updates outlook on Turkey to stable from negative $USDTRY
  • For those curious, the correlation coefficient looking at a rolling 20-day average (or one month) is at -0.95. A value at -1 implies perfect inverse correlation #USDPHP $USDSGD $USDIDR $USDIDR
  • I can appreciate that volatility has been held back remarkably well, but another record net short futures position on the $VIX... https://t.co/gTZniumNZa
  • Still, the #Nasdaq 100, #Dow Jones and S&P 500 trade near their all-time highs. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here:h ttps://bit.ly/337pZer https://t.co/KgbbU7bg5g
  • US Equity Index Performance (5-Day): $DJI +1.44% $SPX +1.47% $NDX +1.64% $RTY +2.06% $VIX -2.77%
  • The inverse relationship between a custom #USD index of #ASEAN currencies (SGD, MYR, IDR and PHP) and the MSCI #EmergingMarkets Index is uncanny https://t.co/3HS69GIRCt
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.28% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.22% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/OonRnSfJk6
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.03% Silver: 0.02% Oil - US Crude: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/zHVq1xeCgW
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD November Breakout Awaits - GLD Levels

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD November Breakout Awaits - GLD Levels

2019-11-01 22:00:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Gold prices are poised to mark the third consecutive weekly advance with the precious metal rallying 0.45% to trade at 1510 ahead of the New York close on Friday. The gains keep price within the confines of a critical range in gold just below major confluence resistance heading into the November open. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD charts next week. Review my latestWeekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this setup and more.

New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Weekly Gold Price Chart

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes:In my last Gold Weekly Price Outlook we noted that, “Gold prices are coiling just above longer-term slope support – taking a more neutral stance here while noting the risk for a deeper pullback while below 1522/26.” Despite the added volatility fueled this week’s FOMC interest rate decision and a blow-out US Non-Farm Payroll report, gold has remained within the confines of the October opening-range just below key resistance heading into the open of November trade– and the wait for a broader break either for-or-against the primary trend continues.

Key support rests at 1451/61 – a break / weekly close below would be needed to suggest that a larger correction is underway in gold, while strength surpassing 1526 would mark resumption of the broader uptrend. Subsequent topside resistance objectives at 1558 with key resistance at the 61.8% retracement at 1586. For now, the monthly price compression remains in focus with gold holding within last week’s range post-NFPs on Friday.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line:The immediate focus is on a break of the October range heading into the November open – keeping a more neutral stance after this week’s rebound. Form a trading standpoint, another washout lower is favored, but the technical structure and recent shift in sentiment would allow for resumption IF the 1522/26 resistance zone compromised. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Sentiment Chart for XAUUSD

  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +1.66 (62.39% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are7.03% lower than yesterday and 10.05% lower from last week
  • Short positions are11.74% higher than yesterday and 2.41% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

See how shifts in Gold retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, DXY
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, DXY
2019-10-27 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price Week Ahead, Technical Analysis Hints Turn Lower?
Crude Oil Price Week Ahead, Technical Analysis Hints Turn Lower?
2019-10-27 01:00:00
Pound Looks Primed for Technical Reversal…If Brexit Headlines Allow
Pound Looks Primed for Technical Reversal…If Brexit Headlines Allow
2019-10-26 22:00:00
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, GBP/AUD
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, GBP/AUD
2019-10-26 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.