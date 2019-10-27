We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, DXY
2019-10-27 07:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Fails at Resistance- Reversal?
2019-10-26 04:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, DXY
2019-10-27 07:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook Under Pressure From Brexit and Parliament
2019-10-27 04:00:00
Rate Cuts Due from the Fed and BOJ, BOC Cut Odds Plummet - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-25 16:30:00
Yen Rose After Draghi, Pence, Amazon Earnings. NZD/USD May Reverse
2019-10-24 23:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision and Forward Guidance
2019-10-26 19:00:00
Gold Prices Must Break Key Chart Barrier to Resume Uptrend
2019-10-25 22:00:00
Crude Oil Price Week Ahead, Technical Analysis Hints Turn Lower?
2019-10-27 01:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Bearish on OPEC Output, Fed, US-China Trade
2019-10-26 07:00:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, DXY

2019-10-27 07:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

US Dollar Technical Highlights:

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) may have another leg down left in it, or not
  • EUR/USD pulling back, watch how support is handled
  • GBP/USD holding rally well so far, a lot is riding on Brexit of course
  • USD/CAD on the brink a big drop, but has support nearby

Check out the intermediate-term fundamental and technical outlook for major markets and currencies in the DailyFX Quarterly Forecasts.

US Dollar Index (DXY) may have another leg down left in it, or not

The US Dollar Index (DXY) bounced last week after a tough three weeks. Is it another swing-low as has happened after minor sell-offs during the past few months, or only a small bounce before testing larger support? In the past the swings higher have been pretty persistent coming out of the gate, which thus far has been the case. But should we see momentum turn down, the trend-line from September of last year will be targeted under 9700.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart (failure to keep the bounce will have t-line in play)

DXY Daily Chart

U.S. Dollar Currency Index (DXY) Chart by TradingView

EUR/USD pulling back, watch how support is handled

The Euro is the main driver of the DXY, and as such if support that was being tested on Friday breaks, then the retracement could grow legs into a full-on reversal higher for the Dollar Index. A solid reversal back to the upside, though, could show some change of character for EURUSD, in that it finally holds a surge off the lows. For now, risk is becoming elevated of more weakness if that doesn’t happen very soon.

EURUSD Daily Chart (watch support)

EURUSD Daily Chart

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

GBP/USD holding rally well so far, a lot is riding on Brexit of course

Cable is a tough one to get a good handle on with all uncertainty surround Brexit. So far it is holding up well after the recent surge. This bodes well from a technical standpoint, but that could quickly change if things don’t go Sterling’s way. Watch the upper parallel of the channel off the lows, it is only a minor level of support so a test and hold would be a bullish event.

GBPUSD Daily Chart (holding…so far)

GBPUSD Daily Chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

USD/CAD on the brink a big drop, but has support nearby

I wrote extensively on Friday about USD/CAD, where I highlighted the big-picture potential for it to drop sharply in the month’s ahead. But before that can happen, the low from the summer at 13015 (we’ll call it 13000) needs to break to give the bearish thesis a real go. This coming week that level could very well get tested and hold or fold.

USD/CAD Daily Chart (summer low a big level to watch)

USDCAD Daily Chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Forex & CFD Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Crude Oil Price Week Ahead, Technical Analysis Hints Turn Lower?
2019-10-27 01:00:00
Pound Looks Primed for Technical Reversal…If Brexit Headlines Allow
2019-10-26 22:00:00
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, GBP/AUD
2019-10-26 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 and FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts
2019-10-26 10:00:00
