We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Fails at Resistance- Reversal?
2019-10-26 04:00:00
Rate Cuts Due from the Fed and BOJ, BOC Cut Odds Plummet - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-25 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Looks Primed for Technical Reversal…If Brexit Headlines Allow
2019-10-26 22:00:00
Bollinger Band Signals: Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Dow
2019-10-25 20:09:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Rate Cuts Due from the Fed and BOJ, BOC Cut Odds Plummet - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-25 16:30:00
Yen Rose After Draghi, Pence, Amazon Earnings. NZD/USD May Reverse
2019-10-24 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision and Forward Guidance
2019-10-26 19:00:00
Gold Prices Must Break Key Chart Barrier to Resume Uptrend
2019-10-25 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Week Ahead, Technical Analysis Hints Turn Lower?
2019-10-27 01:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Bearish on OPEC Output, Fed, US-China Trade
2019-10-26 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Can you trade with the joy of missing out (#JOMO)? Find out how you can turn your #FOMOintrading to JOMO here: https://t.co/G5H26NXZQe https://t.co/oiB1ia3MTM
  • (Technical Outlook) Crude Oil Price Week Ahead, Technical Analysis Hints Turn Lower? #CrudeOil #Oil #TechnicalAnalysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2019/10/27/Crude-Oil-Price-Week-Ahead-Technical-Analysis-Hints-Turn-Lower.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/hcubhAwdoj
  • As the #Brexit saga continues, so too does the complexity of the terminology surrounding the UK’s stated mission to leave the EU. Find out what are the key terms you should be aware of here: https://t.co/bTQWkfnj12 https://t.co/aNEoijEkdo
  • Uncertainty about #Brexit will continue to pull the British Pound in all directions and the uncertainty from the EU-UK divorce may pressure the Swedish krona and Norwegian Krone in the week ahead. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/zew13uwntu https://t.co/IKFzkFwSB1
  • The Dow Jones and #Nasdaq 100 tick ever closer to all-time highs, while the #DAX 30 will look to pierce nearby resistance. Elsewhere, the #FTSE 100 will look to reclaim its 200-day moving average. Get your equities market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/3V4jNxdki5 https://t.co/HmYNiqrBgF
  • RT @stlouisfed: Initial claims for unemployment insurance decrease in the latest reporting week to 212,000, a 2.75% decline from one year a…
  • RT @economics: Bloomberg Economics estimates that weak demand – linked to the impact of the trade war – accounts for 70% of the decline of…
  • The $CAD has bounced to test the bounds of a nearly two-year downtrend against the Japanese Yen. Sellers seem likely to regain the upper hand. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/MCsruyOAx5 https://t.co/USaDqH38i8
  • Apologies for the broken link, here is the correct one to my oil fundamental outlook here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/title/2019/10/26/Crude-Oil-Price-Outlook-Bearish-on-OPEC-Output-Fed-US-China-Trade-.html
  • $AUD: Australian Dollar Weekly Technical Forecast - via @DailyFX Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2019/10/26/aud-price-australian-dollar-technical-forecast-audusd-audjpy-gbpaud.html https://t.co/KivSSknbsj
Crude Oil Price Week Ahead, Technical Analysis Hints Turn Lower?

Crude Oil Price Week Ahead, Technical Analysis Hints Turn Lower?

2019-10-27 01:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Bearish

  • Crude oil prices climbed in most aggressive week seen since over a month ago
  • The commodity lacks a clear direction for this year, unchanged from February
  • Near-term oil technical signals hint prices may turn lower in the week ahead

Build confidence in your own Crude Oil trading strategy with the help of our free guide!

Crude Oil Technical Outlook

WTI crude oil prices climbed more than 5.3 percent this past week, making for the best 5-day performance in over a month. Yet, in the long run, the commodity finds itself practically unchanged from where prices were almost 9 months ago back in February. We can see this clearly on the weekly chart. WTI Crude has spent most of this year consolidating, failing to find a clear trend.

I can from a technical standpoint argue that oil is and has been in a cautious uptrend since prices bottomed back in February 2016. Since then, the rising channel of support has been guiding the commodity higher – parallel blue lines on the chart below. Focusing on 2019 price action, it seems that there is much progress still needed to break out of persistent consolidation – red area on the chart.

Read my Crude Oil fundamental forecast to learn about event risk facing the commodity this week!

Crude Oil Weekly Chart

Crude Oil Weekly Chart

In the week ahead, the push higher could pave the way for a test of the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement at 57.34. Closing above it opens the door to facing 58.79 which is the late-July peak. Guiding oil higher appears to be a potential rising channel of support from earlier this month – blue area on the daily chart below. Recent gains occurred after a failed attempt to clear the critical support range at 50.41 to 52.08.

For there to be a significant technical breakthrough, I would argue that we would either need a push above potential descending resistance from April – red line below. Or, a close under the aforementioned key support area. The former opens the door to resuming the dominant uptrend from 2016 while the latter would likely pave the way for a retest of the rising channel from then.

For more updates on crude oil, including fundamental developments, feel free to follow me on Twitter here @ddubrovskyFX.

Crude Oil Daily Chart

Crude Oil Daily Chart

Zooming in on the 4-hour chart, there does appear to be an early warning signal that crude oil could turn lower in the week ahead. We do have the presence of negative RSI divergence, indicating fading upside momentum. At times, this can precede a turn lower or translate into consolidation. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Still, a drop ahead places the focus on rising support.

Crude Oil 4-Hour Chart

Crude Oil 4-Hour Chart

Crude Oil Charts Created in TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Pound Looks Primed for Technical Reversal…If Brexit Headlines Allow
Pound Looks Primed for Technical Reversal…If Brexit Headlines Allow
2019-10-26 22:00:00
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, GBP/AUD
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, GBP/AUD
2019-10-26 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 and FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 and FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts
2019-10-26 10:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Fails at Resistance- Reversal?
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Fails at Resistance- Reversal?
2019-10-26 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.