We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Rate Cuts Due from the Fed and BOJ, BOC Cut Odds Plummet - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-25 16:30:00
US Dollar Price Action: GBP/USD, EUR/USD - US Market Open
2019-10-25 13:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bollinger Band Signals: Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Dow
2019-10-25 20:09:00
US Dollar Price Action: GBP/USD, EUR/USD - US Market Open
2019-10-25 13:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Rate Cuts Due from the Fed and BOJ, BOC Cut Odds Plummet - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-25 16:30:00
Yen Rose After Draghi, Pence, Amazon Earnings. NZD/USD May Reverse
2019-10-24 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Must Break Key Chart Barrier to Resume Uptrend
2019-10-25 22:00:00
Bollinger Band Signals: Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Dow
2019-10-25 20:09:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back After Week's Gains, Demand Worries Drive
2019-10-25 05:00:00
How Crude Oil Prices React to Weather-Induced Disruption Fears
2019-10-25 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Reading #thebigshort right now and all the references to the CDO market reminds me of the alarmingly-similar CLO market and warnings from central banks about the growth of corporate debt and leveraged loans. If you’re curious, see my take on it here - https://t.co/A5auKEEvkO https://t.co/NeBa5oBmb5
  • #Bitcoin has continued its descent from June highs, suffering a critical break beneath the 200-day moving average in mid-October. Get your $btc market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/pzDIPTijIe https://t.co/D4wNqPh7Xz
  • US Equity Index Performance (5-Day) $DJI +0.70% $SPX +1.22% $NDX 2.04% $RTY +1.51% $VIX -11.23%
  • "China’s foreign reliance on semiconductors stands out. It imported $312.1 billion in semiconductors in 2018, more than the $240.3 billion in crude oil imports, Chinese customs data showed" - https://t.co/hxGXvOi8Rk
  • UK Gilt Yields Update: 2-Year: 0.512% 3-Year: 0.447% 5-Year: 0.472% 7-Year: 0.464% 10-Year: 0.679% 30-Year: 1.165%
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.09% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.22% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.23% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/gKJdP7CLhP
  • RT @Not_Jim_Cramer: Largest ever 7 week decline in the Consensus Long-Term EPS Growth Rate (Bottom-Up) since I began calculating it. https:…
  • RT @biancoresearch: What is missing here is buybacks. Since 2009 S&P 500 companies have bought back $5 TRILLION of the stock. This cumulat…
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.26% Oil - US Crude: 0.09% Gold: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/5Eo1EqEq2D
  • Ford cut to BBB- from BBB by S&P Ratings Outlook stable $F
Gold Prices Must Break Key Chart Barrier to Resume Uptrend

Gold Prices Must Break Key Chart Barrier to Resume Uptrend

2019-10-25 22:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

GOLD TECHNICAL FORECAST: NEUTRAL

  • Gold prices may be on the cusp of the next phase in rising trend
  • If confirmed, Flag pattern implies a rally to test above $1600/oz
  • Longer-term positioning warns a bearish scenario may prevail

Check out our Q4 gold forecast to see what will drive the price trend through year-end!

Gold prices have drifted lower in a narrow band established since forming a top in early September, passing through support guiding the upward trend since mid-year. It remains to be seen whether current positioning represents the start of a bearish reversal or a corrective pullback before another topside push.

The latter scenario would echo the digestive pause between late February and May. That marked a break of the rally from mid-August 2018 that retraced a bit of the advance and carved out a new base and slope for subsequent bullish resumption.

If the latest pullback is confirmed as bullish Flag continuation pattern on a daily close above its upper boundary, a similar outcome would be hinted. The pattern’s implied measured-move objective would call for prices to breach the latest swing top and test above the $1600/oz figure.

Gold Weekly Chart

Daily gold chart created with TradingView

The downside argument is yet to be conclusively invalidated however. A spirited foray higher was met with a wave of selling, producing a dramatic-looking wick on the October 25 daily candle. That speaks to a lack of bullish conviction that might open the door for sellers to take the reins in earnest.

Zooming out to the monthly chart reveals another worrying sign for buyers. To play out the Flag formation, prices would need to breach long-standing support-turned-resistance in the 1522.93-60.00 area. The appearance of negative RSI divergence warns of ebbing momentum as this barrier is tested.

XAUUSD Monthly Chart

Monthly gold chart created with TradingView

The week ahead might well offer resolution one way or the other. The economic calendar is packed with heavy duty event risk – the Fed rate decision, most of all – with credible scope for breakout volatility. However, longer-term fundamental forces might well be conspiring to engineer a selloff.

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivakon Twitter

GOLD TRADING RESOURCES

OTHER TECHNICAL FORECASTS:

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Analysis: Two-Year Uptrend Broken?
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Two-Year Uptrend Broken?
2019-10-20 07:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Range Holds Key Support– WTI Breakout Levels
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Range Holds Key Support– WTI Breakout Levels
2019-10-20 01:00:00
EUR/USD Weekly Technical Forecast: Bullish Momentum Persists, Eyes on Key Brexit Vote
EUR/USD Weekly Technical Forecast: Bullish Momentum Persists, Eyes on Key Brexit Vote
2019-10-19 22:00:00
AUD/USD Outlook May Struggle to Fulfill A Developing Reversal
AUD/USD Outlook May Struggle to Fulfill A Developing Reversal
2019-10-19 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.