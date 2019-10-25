Gold Prices Must Break Key Chart Barrier to Resume Uptrend

Reading #thebigshort right now and all the references to the CDO market reminds me of the alarmingly-similar CLO market and warnings from central banks about the growth of corporate debt and leveraged loans. If you’re curious, see my take on it here - https://t.co/A5auKEEvkO https://t.co/NeBa5oBmb5

#Bitcoin has continued its descent from June highs, suffering a critical break beneath the 200-day moving average in mid-October. Get your $btc market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/pzDIPTijIe https://t.co/D4wNqPh7Xz

US Equity Index Performance (5-Day) $DJI +0.70% $SPX +1.22% $NDX 2.04% $RTY +1.51% $VIX -11.23%

"China’s foreign reliance on semiconductors stands out. It imported $312.1 billion in semiconductors in 2018, more than the $240.3 billion in crude oil imports, Chinese customs data showed" - https://t.co/hxGXvOi8Rk

UK Gilt Yields Update: 2-Year: 0.512% 3-Year: 0.447% 5-Year: 0.472% 7-Year: 0.464% 10-Year: 0.679% 30-Year: 1.165%

Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.09% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.22% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.23% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/gKJdP7CLhP

RT @Not_Jim_Cramer: Largest ever 7 week decline in the Consensus Long-Term EPS Growth Rate (Bottom-Up) since I began calculating it. https:…

RT @biancoresearch: What is missing here is buybacks. Since 2009 S&P 500 companies have bought back $5 TRILLION of the stock. This cumulat…

Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.26% Oil - US Crude: 0.09% Gold: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/5Eo1EqEq2D