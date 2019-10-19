We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Weekly Technical Forecast: Bullish Momentum Persists, Eyes on Key Brexit Vote
2019-10-19 22:00:00
EURUSD, Pound, Volatility - The Biggest Risks and Opportunities Ahead
2019-10-18 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Technical Analysis Amid Brexit Deal Vote
2019-10-19 06:00:00
EURUSD, Pound, Volatility - The Biggest Risks and Opportunities Ahead
2019-10-18 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-18 19:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Faces Bearish Reversal Pattern Amid Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-10-17 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weekly Outlook: Trade War Fears Battle US Dollar Weakness
2019-10-19 19:00:00
XAU/USD: Gold Price Charts on the Cusp of Major Breakout
2019-10-18 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Trade War Pains May Prompt Selloff
2019-10-19 10:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Weigh Weekend Headline Risk
2019-10-18 04:49:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTCUSD Lacks Momentum Despite Key Tailwind
2019-10-17 21:46:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @MehreenKhn: 🔔🔔 Here is the letter Boris Johnson has sent to Brussels tonight saying an extension would "damage" interests of the EU and…
  • What is #forex time frames and how can it be applied to multi-time frame analysis. Find out here: https://t.co/uEmAGW4ckP https://t.co/f4RrjSQK8y
  • Thread on #Brexit latest ⬇️ https://t.co/Sbgh6614Mc
  • #DidYouKnow a #Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/JGqUNMUUcI
  • RT @paulwaugh: NEW: letter from @BorisJohnson to Tory Mps and peers tonight. https://t.co/CoEx3Oq0Al
  • RT @business: BREAKING: Boris Johnson told European Council President Donald Tusk that he'll send a letter for a Brexit delay tonight. In a…
  • RT @FirstSquawk: IMF: We need to look into reasons on why we are not making more progress on trade. It's not just about U.S.-China," she sa…
  • RT @SkyNewsBreak: Brexit Crisis: Boris Johnson has written to all MPs saying "I will continue to do all I can to get Brexit done on 31 Octo…
  • RT @eucopresident: Waiting for the letter. I just talked to PM @BorisJohnson about the situation after the vote in the House of Commons.
  • RT @ZabelinDimitri: No caption needed. https://t.co/bMOCSKXNSj
EUR/USD Weekly Technical Forecast: Bullish Momentum Persists, Eyes on Key Brexit Vote

EUR/USD Weekly Technical Forecast: Bullish Momentum Persists, Eyes on Key Brexit Vote

2019-10-19 22:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS:

EUR/USD Positive Momentum Builds

The positive momentum in the Euro continues to build with the currency seeing its third consecutive and largest weekly gain since June. With the currency breaking out of its 3-month downtrend channel, this further suggests to us that 1.0879 is the interim low. Alongside this, given the recent close above the September 13th high at 1.1110, this raises scope for a move towards the 200DMA at 1.1210 with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.1570-1.0879 drop just ahead at 1.1224. That said, with the relative strength index edging towards overbought territory, which in turn may see further upside begin to slow.

Eyes on Historic Brexit Vote

Much of the initial focus however, for major USD pairs will be on the historic Brexit vote over the weekend and given the binary nature of the vote, this will dictate the short-term direction for the pair. As such, if Boris Johnson were to fail in getting his deal through parliament, this could see EUR/USD fall below the 1.1100 handle eyeing a test of the 50DMA at 1.1036.

TECHNICAL LEVELS

Support

Resistance

1.1042

23.6% Fib

1.1143

38.2% Fib

1.1036

50DMA

1.1210

200DMA

1.0990

October 15th Low

1.1224

50% Fib

EUR/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (Dec 2018 – Oct 2019)

Daily EURUSD Price Chart

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Outlook May Struggle to Fulfill A Developing Reversal
AUD/USD Outlook May Struggle to Fulfill A Developing Reversal
2019-10-19 16:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Technical Analysis Amid Brexit Deal Vote
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Technical Analysis Amid Brexit Deal Vote
2019-10-19 06:00:00
XAU/USD: Gold Price Charts on the Cusp of Major Breakout
XAU/USD: Gold Price Charts on the Cusp of Major Breakout
2019-10-18 22:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2019-10-13 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.