We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-18 19:00:00
Interest Rate Cut Odds Drop for BOC, ECB, and RBA - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-18 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-18 19:00:00
US Dollar Suffers, EUR/USD Gains, GBP/USD Eyes Critical Brexit Vote - US Market Open
2019-10-18 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-18 19:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Faces Bearish Reversal Pattern Amid Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-10-17 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD: Gold Price Charts on the Cusp of Major Breakout
2019-10-18 22:00:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-18 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Weigh Weekend Headline Risk
2019-10-18 04:49:00
Oil Price Set For Breakout After US Inventories Data
2019-10-17 10:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTCUSD Lacks Momentum Despite Key Tailwind
2019-10-17 21:46:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The #Euro has breached resistance guiding it lower for nearly four months, setting the stage for gains. Any near-term rise is unlikely to derail the long-term downtrend, however. Get your Euro market update here: https://t.co/gl9VRc3XEp https://t.co/K2mQuEolQc
  • We just closed out the $DXY's worst weekly tumble since January 2018...and it still hasn't cleared this frustratingly restrictive channel https://t.co/cJedpn0g8D
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP U.K. Government Sits to Discuss Brexit due at 23:01 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-18
  • “Gold Price Charts on Cusp of Major Breakout” - via @DailyFX Check out the preview of this week’s technical outlook for $XAUUSD below. Link to full analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2019/10/18/xau-usd-xauusd-gold-price-charts-on-the-cusp-of-a-major-breakout.html https://t.co/7X6nkafn7D
  • With a #Brexit deal in focus and the US-China trade war de-escalating, G10 currencies’ central banks’ rate cut odds have receded. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/k7XkyKD7iW https://t.co/vaZV1vSWjP
  • ECB President Lagarde says Trump should stop criticizing the Fed with tweets -BBG
  • Politics continues to dictate volatility in the $GBP with option premiums at the highest since the 2016 EU referendum. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/cpApmLPBgR https://t.co/vwpmpyZOam
  • The US Citi Economic Surprise Index dropped to 8 today, down from 44.9 on September 26th https://t.co/y3Jk0TUhJk
  • Here is retail FX positioning behind $GBPUSD. Bold ladies and gentlemen. Bold. https://t.co/yjVdoj1GwW
  • Overnight Swaps are pricing an 86.3% chance for a rate cut at this month's FOMC meeting, up from 70.8% on October 11th https://t.co/ar8226G3d6
XAU/USD: Gold Price Charts on the Cusp of Major Breakout

XAU/USD: Gold Price Charts on the Cusp of Major Breakout

2019-10-18 22:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

XAU/USD – GOLD PRICE CHART ANALYSIS & WEEKLY TECHNICAL OUTLOOK:

  • The price of gold has edged roughly 4% lower since the precious metal printed its year-to-date high of $1,557.10 on September 4
  • XAU/USD remains up well over 15% so far for 2019 and the recent pullback in spot gold prices looks like a healthy consolidation before embarking on its next major move
  • Be sure to check out these Top Gold Trading Strategies

Spot gold price action has struggled to advance since the commodity’s impressive rally came to a screeching halt early last month. Upside in XAU/USD has been driven primarily by plummeting real yields, which has resulted generally from slowing global GDP growth and slumping inflation expectations. The price of gold has receded considerably over the past few weeks, however, as fading risk aversion following hopes of a US-China trade war breakthrough coupled with the unwinding of overextended net-long gold speculative positions.

While fundamentals tend to serve as the principal catalysts that spark big breakouts, analyzing price charts can uncover a great deal of insight on the latest trends in supply and demand (i.e. buying and selling pressures) among market participants. When doing so, it seems more likely than not that the drift lower in spot gold prices since early September will simply chalk up to be a healthy pullback before making its next leg higher.

XAU/USD: SPOT GOLD PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (NOVEMBER 27, 2017 TO OCTOBER 18, 2019)

Spot Gold Price Chart Technical Forecast XAU/USD

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

XAU/USD could look to confluence around the $1,465-1,480 price zone to potentially keep the precious metal afloat. This area of technical support is underpinned by spot gold’s 12-week exponential moving average and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its trading range since bottoming mid-August 2018. Technical support could also be provided by the rising trendline that connects the string of higher lows throughout July.

Despite the abrupt shift in market sentiment and influx of trader optimism, gold prices appear to have held up relatively well all else considering. Lingering investor demand for gold may be evidenced by the long-wicked candle printed at the end of September while the latest doji candlestick recorded this past week could indicate trader indecision about the ongoing pullback. The Bollinger Band compression also speaks to the recent consolidation in spot gold prices, which may continue as XAU/USD reverts back toward its 20-week simple moving average.

XAU/USD: SPOT GOLD PRICE CHART – DAILY TIME FRAME (FEBRUARY 13, 2019 TO OCTOBER 18, 2019)

XAUUSD Gold Price Chart Technical Outlook

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Also, worth noting is how the consolidation in XAU/USD seems to closely mirror the marginal pullback from its February high earlier this year. Moreover, a daily chart of spot gold price action shows how the commodity is currently gravitating around its 50-EMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its May to September rally. Fading bearish divergence pointed to by the MACD indicator might also suggest that gold’s pullback may soon pivot higher.

If the price of gold continues to drift lower, however, the safe-haven may potentially catch bid around its 100-EMA, 38.2% Fib, and downward-sloping support line connecting the August 13 and October 1 intraday swing lows. On the other hand, a topside breakout above descending trendline resistance extended from gold’s lower highs over the last two months could open up the door to retest year-to-date highs.

GVZ: GOLD VOLATILITY INDEX PRICE CHART – DAILY TIME FRAME (AUGUST 24, 2018 TO OCTOBER 18, 2019)

Gold Price Volatility Index Price Chart XAUUSD and GVZ Technical Analysis

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Along with watching the relationship between spot gold prices, interest rate expectations and real yields, traders could also keep tabs on GVZ – Cboe’s 30-day implied gold price volatility index – for a potential bellwether to where XAU/USD might head next. There is typically a strong positive correlation between spot gold and gold volatility. That said, a breakout in volatility could drag the price of gold higher too.

GOLD TRADING RESOURCES & ADDITIONAL READING:

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2019-10-13 07:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Surges into Critical Resistance
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Surges into Critical Resistance
2019-10-12 22:00:00
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, GBP/AUD
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, GBP/AUD
2019-10-12 16:00:00
Euro Signal for Reversal Not as EURUSD Alone Suggests
Euro Signal for Reversal Not as EURUSD Alone Suggests
2019-10-12 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.