We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast for Q4: Reversal Potential Remains
2019-10-06 10:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Trade Wars, Powell & Inflation Eyed
2019-10-04 21:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast for Q4: Reversal Potential Remains
2019-10-06 10:00:00
Sterling Q4 Technical Analysis - Volatile Times Ahead
2019-10-05 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast for Q4: Reversal Potential Remains
2019-10-06 10:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook Into 2020, USD/JPY Eyes Bearish Confirmation?
2019-10-05 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast for 2019 Remains Bullish on Divided FOMC
2019-10-05 19:00:00
Gold Technical Analysis: Rally at Risk Heading into Q4
2019-10-04 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Charts Seek Catalyst to Spark Q4 Breakout
2019-10-06 04:00:00
Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast Q4 Intro
2019-10-05 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD Price - Possible Test of Monthly Support
2019-10-04 14:47:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fear and greed are often identified as the main drivers of financial markets. Find out how you can manage them here: https://t.co/JhtkVOxiXN @MartinSEssex https://t.co/s3jLqsgHXo
  • Trader tip: How important is a trading strategy to deal with #FOMOintrading? Find out from @PeterHanksFX https://t.co/m1LPAK8S4s
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/mgrLi95xuN
  • What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr #FOMOintrading https://t.co/I5j8uUedev
  • Trader tip: Are you chasing the market? Avoid #FOMOintrading with this little advice from @MBforex. https://t.co/6TzjCOJpKF
  • Crude #oil prices continue to face pressure from formidable headwinds ranging from the US-China trade war to strained geopolitical tensions across the world. Get your #crude oil market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/AevcxRBJqm #OOTT https://t.co/DQjLk9Zu1R
  • All currencies are not the same; emerging market #FX trades differently than developed market FX. Find out how these currencies differ, from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/BH8oaliJk7 https://t.co/WwLvQKnoUz
  • @JohnKicklighter discusses a risk trend-leading turn that the #SPX500 is positioned for here: https://t.co/vaGSaUBRHf
  • The price of #gold may exhibit a bullish behavior over the remainder of 2019 amid falling interest rates along with the inverting US yield curve. Get your $gld market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/BkPzlgO8Yg $XAUUSD https://t.co/naTOY9bH3y
  • @PeterHanksFX discusses how you can use IG Client Sentiment data to spot trends in the DAX 30 here: https://t.co/7gzdItmi0a
US Dollar Technical Forecast for Q4: Reversal Potential Remains

US Dollar Technical Forecast for Q4: Reversal Potential Remains

2019-10-06 10:00:00
James Stanley, Currency Strategist
Share:

US Dollar Talking Points:

  • The US currency hit a fresh high on the first day of Q4.
  • Prices have since pulled back as driven by some negative US data.
  • DailyFX Forecasts are published on a variety of markets such as the US Dollar or the Euro and are available from the DailyFX Trading Guides page. If you’re looking to improve your trading approach, check out Traits of Successful Traders. And if you’re looking for an introductory primer to the Forex market, check out our New to FX Guide.

It’s been a tug-of-war so far in the US Dollar through 2019 but, so far, the net result has been higher prices despite the fact that the Federal Reserve has cut rates twice already. This hasn’t yet been able to offset more aggressive weakening regimes in Europe or Japan and as the US economy has held its own, at least from the perspective of inflation, markets continued to push the Greenback higher into the Q4 open. A fresh two-year-high was set on Tuesday of this week, which marked the first day of the new quarter.

For Q4, the DailyFX Technical Forecast looked at the short-side of the Greenback, anticipating a reversal after the build of a rising wedge formation over the past couple of years. While timing reversals is generally a difficult task, the fact that USD-bulls have continually shied away from fresh highs, similar to what was seen in early-August, early-September and now early-October; the onus remains on bulls to further drive to fresh highs before this formation is invalidated. This technical backdrop appears to mesh well with the fundamental outlook for the currency as the Federal Reserve simply has more room to loosen policy and, as reiterated numerous times already, the FOMC will do whatever they need to do to keep the current expansion in-place.

To get the entire forecast, as well as the rest of the DailyFX Q4 Forecasts, please click on the link below to access all of these trading guides completely free-of-charge.

The US Dollar Q4 Forecast from DailyFX

US Dollar Weekly Price Chart

Weekly US Dollar Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; US Dollar on Tradingview

To read more:

Are you looking for longer-term analysis on the U.S. Dollar? Our DailyFX Forecasts have a section for each major currency, and we also offer a plethora of resources on Gold or USD-pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD. Traders can also stay up with near-term positioning via our IG Client Sentiment Indicator.

Forex Trading Resources

DailyFX offers an abundance of tools, indicators and resources to help traders. For those looking for trading ideas, our IG Client Sentiment shows the positioning of retail traders with actual live trades and positions. Our trading guides bring our DailyFX Quarterly Forecasts and our Top Trading Opportunities; and our real-time news feed has intra-day interactions from the DailyFX team. And if you’re looking for real-time analysis, our DailyFX Webinars offer numerous sessions each week in which you can see how and why we’re looking at what we’re looking at.

If you’re looking for educational information, our New to FX guide is there to help new(er) traders while our Traits of Successful Traders research is built to help sharpen the skill set by focusing on risk and trade management.

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Charts Seek Catalyst to Spark Q4 Breakout
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Charts Seek Catalyst to Spark Q4 Breakout
2019-10-06 04:00:00
Sterling Q4 Technical Analysis - Volatile Times Ahead
Sterling Q4 Technical Analysis - Volatile Times Ahead
2019-10-05 22:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook Into 2020, USD/JPY Eyes Bearish Confirmation?
Japanese Yen Outlook Into 2020, USD/JPY Eyes Bearish Confirmation?
2019-10-05 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook Into 2020, USD/JPY Eyes Bearish Confirmation?
Japanese Yen Outlook Into 2020, USD/JPY Eyes Bearish Confirmation?
2019-10-05 16:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.