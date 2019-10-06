US Dollar Technical Forecast for Q4: Reversal Potential Remains

US Dollar Talking Points:

The US currency hit a fresh high on the first day of Q4.

Prices have since pulled back as driven by some negative US data.

It’s been a tug-of-war so far in the US Dollar through 2019 but, so far, the net result has been higher prices despite the fact that the Federal Reserve has cut rates twice already. This hasn’t yet been able to offset more aggressive weakening regimes in Europe or Japan and as the US economy has held its own, at least from the perspective of inflation, markets continued to push the Greenback higher into the Q4 open. A fresh two-year-high was set on Tuesday of this week, which marked the first day of the new quarter.

For Q4, the DailyFX Technical Forecast looked at the short-side of the Greenback, anticipating a reversal after the build of a rising wedge formation over the past couple of years. While timing reversals is generally a difficult task, the fact that USD-bulls have continually shied away from fresh highs, similar to what was seen in early-August, early-September and now early-October; the onus remains on bulls to further drive to fresh highs before this formation is invalidated. This technical backdrop appears to mesh well with the fundamental outlook for the currency as the Federal Reserve simply has more room to loosen policy and, as reiterated numerous times already, the FOMC will do whatever they need to do to keep the current expansion in-place.

