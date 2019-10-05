We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Trade Wars, Powell & Inflation Eyed
2019-10-04 21:30:00
US Dollar Bounces as NFP Misses Target: Powell on Deck
2019-10-04 14:13:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
News
Sterling Q4 Technical Analysis - Volatile Times Ahead
2019-10-05 22:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Trade Wars, Powell & Inflation Eyed
2019-10-04 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
News
Japanese Yen Outlook Into 2020, USD/JPY Eyes Bearish Confirmation?
2019-10-05 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook Into 2020, USD/JPY Eyes Bearish Confirmation?
2019-10-05 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
News
Gold Price Forecast for 2019 Remains Bullish on Divided FOMC
2019-10-05 19:00:00
Gold Technical Analysis: Rally at Risk Heading into Q4
2019-10-04 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
News
Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast Q4 Intro
2019-10-05 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Brightens as Support Holds on Firm NFP
2019-10-04 18:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD Price - Possible Test of Monthly Support
2019-10-04 14:47:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Sterling Q4 Technical Analysis - Volatile Times Ahead

Sterling Q4 Technical Analysis - Volatile Times Ahead

2019-10-05 22:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
  • Will the current Brexit deadline on October 31st change again?
  • GBPUSD currently capped by near-term resistance.

Sterling continues to be influenced by the ongoing Brexit story as Remain and Leave battle to take control of proceedings. While this continues – and it seems likely to continue for some time yet – there is little chance of a sustained move in Sterling-pairs. However, this doesn’t mean a lack of price action as pockets of volatility will appear as headlines and rumours hit the street. The use of technical analysis will aid Sterling traders in the coming weeks and months.

GBPUSD remains technically stuck as we start Q4 as fundamentals continue to drive price action. GBPUSD has bounced off the September 3rd ‘spike low’ and this level should only come back into play if the UK leave the EU without a deal at the end of October, or in the event of a Labour-led government. Any ‘soft-Brexit’, or if the EU and the UK agree a further extension, may see the pair push higher, but gains will likely be marginal. The recent breaking of a series of lower highs has given GBPUSD stability in the short-term and chart levels should be watched closely as we head into an unpredictable few weeks.

GBPUSD Price Daily Chart (March – October 4, 2019)

Daily GBPUSD Price Chart

Brexit Glossary: Brexit Jargon and Terms Explained

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Equity Q4 Technical Forecast: Risk of Decline Appears Highest in Final Quarter
Equity Q4 Technical Forecast: Risk of Decline Appears Highest in Final Quarter
2019-10-05 10:00:00
Gold Technical Analysis: Rally at Risk Heading into Q4
Gold Technical Analysis: Rally at Risk Heading into Q4
2019-10-04 22:00:00
