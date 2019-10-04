We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Trade Wars, Powell & Inflation Eyed
2019-10-04 21:30:00
2019-10-04 21:30:00
US Dollar Bounces as NFP Misses Target: Powell on Deck
2019-10-04 14:13:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Trade Wars, Powell & Inflation Eyed
2019-10-04 21:30:00
GBP/USD Expected to be Most Volatile Currency Next Week
2019-10-04 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook Into 2020, USD/JPY Eyes Bearish Confirmation?
2019-10-05 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook Into 2020, USD/JPY Eyes Bearish Confirmation?
2019-10-05 16:00:00
Gold Technical Analysis: Rally at Risk Heading into Q4
2019-10-04 22:00:00
Gold Prices Consolidate in Bull Flag - Key Technical Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-04 16:00:00
Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast Q4 Intro
2019-10-05 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Brightens as Support Holds on Firm NFP
2019-10-04 18:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD Price - Possible Test of Monthly Support
2019-10-04 14:47:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Japanese Yen Outlook Into 2020, USD/JPY Eyes Bearish Confirmation?

Japanese Yen Outlook Into 2020, USD/JPY Eyes Bearish Confirmation?

2019-10-05 16:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Towards the end of 2015, the Japanese Yen launched an offensive against the US Dollar which took USD/JPY from a peak of 125.85 down to 99.00 by the middle of 2016. What followed was an aggressive rally that gave the currency pair a boost higher to 118.67 before year-end.

Since then, the Japanese Yen’s behavior has been more restrained. While it proceeded to rise against the US Dollar, its path has been filled with periods of consolidation. What this means is that the descent in USD/JPY from 118.67, versus its relatively quick top from 125.85, has been going on for almost three years.

Over this period, when the pair experienced its ups and downs, what started to emerge was a symmetrical triangle formation. This is a pattern that in this instance, carries with it bearish continuation prospects. That would be the resumption of the dominant downtrend that occurred at the end of 2015 from 125.85 to 99.00.

During the third quarter of 2019, USD/JPY broke under this candlestick formation, which is underpinning bearish signals. If this Symmetrical Triangle keeps seeing follow-through, this may pave the way for a resumption of the dominant downtrend that occurred about 4 years ago.

Yet, support has been reinforced at the 2018 low around 104.67. This area proved to be of much interest for buyers and helped stave off further USD/JPY declines. Clearing this psychological barrier could carry with it significant implications. On the other hand, is there anything that could invalidate this long-term setup?

USD/JPY Monthly Chart

Monthly USDJPY Price Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Japanese Yen Outlook Into 2020, USD/JPY Eyes Bearish Confirmation?
Japanese Yen Outlook Into 2020, USD/JPY Eyes Bearish Confirmation?
2019-10-05 16:00:00
Equity Q4 Technical Forecast: Risk of Decline Appears Highest in Final Quarter
Equity Q4 Technical Forecast: Risk of Decline Appears Highest in Final Quarter
2019-10-05 10:00:00
Gold Technical Analysis: Rally at Risk Heading into Q4
Gold Technical Analysis: Rally at Risk Heading into Q4
2019-10-04 22:00:00
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
2019-09-30 12:30:00
