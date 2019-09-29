US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD Trying to Break-free, Sustain a Rally

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Weekly Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Downtrends. EUR/GBP to Rise?
2019-09-28 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-27 12:34:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Recovery Imperiled as Latest Brexit News Disappoints
2019-09-27 18:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-27 12:34:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 19:52:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Risk of Lower Levels
2019-09-26 08:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Oscillate Between Trade Wars, US Economic Data
2019-09-28 19:00:00
Gold Prices Form Reversal Pattern to Threaten Year-Long Bull Trend
2019-09-27 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Technical Outlook: Charts Mired by Confluence
2019-09-29 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Undermined by China Slowdown, Political Moves
2019-09-28 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: BTC/USD May Correct Higher After Testing Multi-Month Low
2019-09-27 14:31:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • How can traders avoid #FOMOintrading? Start by implementing a well-heeled plan taking only four hours per week. Get your insight from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/vwUShQPc27 https://t.co/xJ39yGb5DM
  • Central bank independence has several advantages and disadvantages. Find out what they are in-depth with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/wVFXbbTxf1 https://t.co/A5CU0Ephbc
  • Lessons from Bretton Woods are forgotten, the US-China #tradewar represents a true existential threat to the post-World War II international trade order, and in turn, the globalized economy that has grown out of the ashes of history. More from here: https://t.co/3AuQxjIe9r https://t.co/M7aTpBAG4v
  • #FOMO affects 69% of millennials, but it can also have a significant bearing upon trading practices. Find out what are the typical characters of a FOMO trader is: https://t.co/79Q4pYdVEd https://t.co/uMfwhUXnSi
  • How can you use building blocks for creating a trading strategy? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/Ua7TH6lWf3 #FOMOintrading https://t.co/UNaJT6Zblh
  • AUD/USD: Short-term support could lead-in to a quick bounce up to resistance as taken from another prior support level, plotted around the .6830 level on the chart. Get your market update here: https://t.co/rDrD8W8bBl https://t.co/cgrmY3EUWC
  • Asia’s vast and growing importance to the world economy is not yet matched by the presence of a currency trading center to rival the established order. What is Singapore bringing to the table for the #forex market? Find out from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/E2hqoRdO7q https://t.co/8OIf39GVUG
  • Get your update from @JohnKicklighter as $EURUSD hits a multi-year low here: https://t.co/FL68IcldZK
  • Get your update from @PaulRobinsonFX as he discusses the technical outlook for #DowJones #DAX #FTSE & #CrudeOil here: https://t.co/OjX34fKuxm
  • The $USD may rise against its pro-risk Nordic counterparts if US GDP data cools rate cut bets and US-China #trade war tensions escalate as both parties prepare for key talks in October.Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/9CAEqHDkBM https://t.co/Ei5Ee8hYY5
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD Trying to Break-free, Sustain a Rally

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD Trying to Break-free, Sustain a Rally

2019-09-29 07:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

US Dollar Technical Outlook:

  • USD Index (DXY) challenging prior highs, fade or break?
  • Longer-term channel at risk of breaking with a little more push

For the intermediate-term fundamental and technical outlook on major asset classes and educational content, check out the DailyFX Forecasts & Trading Guides.

USD Index (DXY) challenging prior highs, fade or break?

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is up against the top of a rising channel in place since over a year ago. In this low-volatility regime it has been unable to find the momentum needed to break on through to the other side. This lack of momentum in either direction has made trading a bit frustrating, but that could soon change.

The Dollar will need to climb above the top-side trend-line, but it won’t be easy with it having had numerous touch points to strengthen its presence. If the DXY can take out the upper parallel, then a momentum-move could ignite and with it an increase in volatility.

On the flip-side, should we continue to see the Dollar act as it has, then look for another pullback to ensue. However, a decline may be short-lived compared to prior times. The shorter-term rising channel off the June low is in relatively close proximity to current levels, and with price action wedging up near the top of the larger channel line a break may be very near after perhaps one last pullback.

All-in-all in the coming week, a sustained break above the upper parallel by the close of the week could set things up well for the final quarter of the year, and if it is more of the same grind it may not be more of the same for long as price gets pent up to make a move.

Check out the IG Client Sentiment page to find out how changes in retail positioning could signal the next price move in major markets.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Weekly Chart (channel dictating)

Weekly DXY Chart

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart (wedging at top of channel)

Daily DXY Chart

U.S. Dollar Currency Index (DXY) Charts by TradingView

Helpful Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Technical Outlook: Charts Mired by Confluence
Crude Oil Price Technical Outlook: Charts Mired by Confluence
2019-09-29 04:00:00
Australian Dollar Price Chart: Aussie Looks for Support into October Open
Australian Dollar Price Chart: Aussie Looks for Support into October Open
2019-09-28 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Technical Forecasts for the Week
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Technical Forecasts for the Week
2019-09-28 10:00:00
Euro Weekly Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Downtrends. EUR/GBP to Rise?
Euro Weekly Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Downtrends. EUR/GBP to Rise?
2019-09-28 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.