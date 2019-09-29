EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
Over the medium-term there are some remarkable trends to highlight – whether we are looking at the Dollar’s steady climb, equities 2019 bull wave or gold’s impressive break to six-year highs. Yet, recent congestion in this presumable active month of September has investors expecting a break but questioning bearing.
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Technical Forecasts for the Week
The Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 remain within reach of all-time highs while the DAX 30 undergoes a period of consolidation before it can look to continue higher.
Crude Price Technical Outlook: Charts Mired by Confluence
Crude oil price action has experienced a considerable amount of volatility that is likely to carry over into the final quarter of 2019 beginning next week and risks a breakout from its recent range.
Euro Weekly Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Downtrends. EUR/GBP to Rise?
The Euro technical forecast is biased to the downside versus the US Dollar and Japanese Yen as downtrends remain intact. EUR/GBP on the other hand may be staging an upside reversal.
Australian Dollar Price Chart: Aussie Looks for Support into October Open
Aussie is attempting to stabilize above 10-year lows into the close of September trade. Here are the levels that matter on the AUD/USD weekly chart.
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD Trying to Break-free, Sustain a Rally
The Dollar got some pep in its step last week but is at yet another crucial crossroad, history suggests it will fade but that behavior could soon give-way to real momentum.
Gold Prices Form Reversal Pattern to Threaten Year-Long Bull Trend
Gold would slide comfortable within range this past week, and that is important for those watching the technical development for the market. A head-and-shoulders pattern has solidified and a big picture reversal risk looms.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.