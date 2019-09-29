We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
News
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
2019-09-29 13:00:00
Euro Weekly Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Downtrends. EUR/GBP to Rise?
2019-09-28 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
News
British Pound Recovery Imperiled as Latest Brexit News Disappoints
2019-09-27 18:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-27 12:34:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
News
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 19:52:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Risk of Lower Levels
2019-09-26 08:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
News
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
2019-09-29 13:00:00
Dow, Dollar and Other Risk Assets Weigh Politics Against Trade and Growth
2019-09-29 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
News
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
2019-09-29 13:00:00
Dow, Dollar and Other Risk Assets Weigh Politics Against Trade and Growth
2019-09-29 13:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: BTC/USD May Correct Higher After Testing Multi-Month Low
2019-09-27 14:31:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Real Time News
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk

2019-09-29 13:00:00
John Kicklighter, Daniel Dubrovsky, Peter Hanks, Michael Boutros, Paul Robinson, Rich Dvorak,
Over the medium-term there are some remarkable trends to highlight – whether we are looking at the Dollar’s steady climb, equities 2019 bull wave or gold’s impressive break to six-year highs. Yet, recent congestion in this presumable active month of September has investors expecting a break but questioning bearing.

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Technical Forecasts for the Week

The Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 remain within reach of all-time highs while the DAX 30 undergoes a period of consolidation before it can look to continue higher.

Crude Price Technical Outlook: Charts Mired by Confluence

Crude oil price action has experienced a considerable amount of volatility that is likely to carry over into the final quarter of 2019 beginning next week and risks a breakout from its recent range.

Euro Weekly Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Downtrends. EUR/GBP to Rise?

The Euro technical forecast is biased to the downside versus the US Dollar and Japanese Yen as downtrends remain intact. EUR/GBP on the other hand may be staging an upside reversal.

Australian Dollar Price Chart: Aussie Looks for Support into October Open

Aussie is attempting to stabilize above 10-year lows into the close of September trade. Here are the levels that matter on the AUD/USD weekly chart.

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD Trying to Break-free, Sustain a Rally

The Dollar got some pep in its step last week but is at yet another crucial crossroad, history suggests it will fade but that behavior could soon give-way to real momentum.

Gold Prices Form Reversal Pattern to Threaten Year-Long Bull Trend

Gold would slide comfortable within range this past week, and that is important for those watching the technical development for the market. A head-and-shoulders pattern has solidified and a big picture reversal risk looms.

EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk

