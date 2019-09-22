We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar, S&P 500 and Gold Look to Breakouts with More Run than Oil’s
2019-09-22 14:00:00
Euro May Keep Falling on Dovish ECB, Soft Data and Sour Sentiment
2019-09-22 01:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Forecast: Supreme Court Ruling May Stem Latest Rally
2019-09-22 06:00:00
GBP/USD Price Analysis: British Pound Eyes Rise in Brexit Risk
2019-09-21 22:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
US Dollar vs Safe Heavens: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price – Levels to Know
2019-09-20 14:11:00
US Dollar, S&P 500 and Gold Look to Breakouts with More Run than Oil’s
2019-09-22 14:00:00
Dow, Gold and EURUSD Await Direction from Trade Wars and Recession Fears
2019-09-22 12:00:00
US Dollar, S&P 500 and Gold Look to Breakouts with More Run than Oil’s
2019-09-22 14:00:00
Dow, Gold and EURUSD Await Direction from Trade Wars and Recession Fears
2019-09-22 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
Real Time News
  • RT @JimPethokoukis: “The recent rise in trade policy uncertainty is extraordinary by several metrics ... much evidence points to negative e…
  • Traders should know how to confidently approach, enter and exit both Bull or Bear markets. Need some insight into it? Get it from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/GhvvFrB3gz https://t.co/JxyCkhOHSS
  • What is the biggest obstacle a trader needs to overcome to be successful? Find out from @JWagnerFXTrader here: https://t.co/7nWHSApUzS #FOMOintrading https://t.co/vXfEWo58RY
  • OECD warns of recession, central banks unleash, and the $USD builds breakout pressure. Get your update from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/UKg6wfl8PB
  • What are the 6 common mistakes traders make? Is #FOMO a common mistake? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/B7hOpGEHMp #FOMOintrading https://t.co/WOYk6lOJur
  • All currencies are not the same; emerging market #FX trades differently than developed market FX. Find out how these currencies differ, from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/BH8oal18sz https://t.co/IvomjZw0Bc
  • Currency markets may be battered by breakneck volatility if a slowdown in global economic growth triggers a collapse in the fragile market for collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/KfjjtaXs7b https://t.co/cacHq1RR9y
  • My weekend video: 'A #USDollar Break Looks Clear, What About the S&P 500?' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/09/21/A-US-Dollar-Break-Looks-Clear-What-About-the-SP-500.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Kicklighter&utm_campaign=twr
  • How can you avoid #FOMOintrading with easy seven steps to creating a trading plan? Find out from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/y2UvtIRZAG https://t.co/I4JNoOxM6w
  • What is a doji morning star candlestick? How can you use it in your #tradingstrategy? Find out from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/w7Y4qj2Qkm https://t.co/TUEtdMJZ4I
US Dollar, S&P 500 and Gold Look to Breakouts with More Run than Oil’s

2019-09-22 14:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Michael Boutros, Justin McQueen, James Stanley, Paul Robinson, John Kicklighter, Rich Dvorak,
Crude oil managed an incredible wedge break this past week, thanks wholly to a massive gap higher to start the week. There are a range of other markets – S&P 500, EURUSD, Gold and others – that are staged in their own tight trading pattern and prone to breaking. Yet, will these market find better traction in follow through than what we saw from the key commodity?

Aussie Price Outlook: AUD/USD Bears Re-Appear, More Room to Run?

Aussie bears re-appeared this week after taking a hiatus earlier in September, following the fresh decade lows set last month.

S&P 500, DAX & ASX 200 Technical Forecast

S&P 500 recovers from hawkish Fed with record high in sight. DAX makes another test of key trendline resistance, while ASX 200 eyes rate cut signal from RBA Governor.

Euro Price Chart: Breakout Imminent EUR/USD Coils at Trend Support

Euro snapped a two-week winning streak with price ranging just above long-term downtrend support. Here are the levels that matter on the EUR/USD weekly chart.

Crude Oil Weekly Technical Outlook: Price May Continue to Fade

The oil spike last week was quickly reversed, more selling may be ahead in the days ahead with potential soon for a full reversal of the gap.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: British Pound Eyes Rise in Brexit Risk

The Pound Sterling has surged roughly 3% so far this month as British MPs took measures toward preventing no-deal Brexit, but the recent rally is running into resistance as Brexit uncertainty reemerges.

US Dollar Facing Measured Breakout and In Its Long Grind Higher

The US Dollar has generally advanced for 18 months, though progress has certainly come in starts and fits. We are likely to see one of these short-term bursts of volatility in the week ahead.

Gold Prices Weekly Technical Forecast, Finding Upside Commitment?

The gold weekly technical forecast is neutral as XAU/USD looks to find follow-through after an upside push on Friday. Gold needs to take out September highs to resume its uptrend.

US Dollar, S&amp;P 500 and Gold Look to Breakouts with More Run than Oil’s

Chart Legend:

Oil = Black

DXY = Green

XAUUSD = Gold

