S&P 500 & DAX Technical Forecast

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Chart: Breakout Imminent EUR/USD Coils at Trend Support
2019-09-21 04:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-20 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
US Dollar vs Safe Heavens: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price – Levels to Know
2019-09-20 14:11:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Weekly Technical Forecast, Finding Upside Commitment?
2019-09-20 22:00:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Recovery to be Short-lived- GLD Outlook
2019-09-20 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Price Outlook: Sharp Moves, Nasty Headlines, Levels to Know
2019-09-19 12:34:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Digest FOMC Rate Decision
2019-09-19 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
More View more
Notice

DailyFX PLUS Content Now Available Freely to all DailyFX Users

Real Time News
  • Central bank independence has several advantages. Find out what they are in detail with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/wVFXbbTxf1 https://t.co/cQQmuH8biQ
  • The US Dollar remains in consolidation mode against the Philippine Peso and Indian Rupee. Will the Singapore Dollar weaken as $USDSGD rising support holds ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/HZ8Loqj3Ey https://t.co/6PCFkdj3ka
  • Follow @DailyFXedu for your regular #webinar updates with @DailyFX analysts and catch up on the webinars you missed. https://t.co/Da10QUg9r1
  • Greed has proven to be a hindrance more than assistance for traders. How does greed lead to #FOMOintrading? Find out from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/aT8TZjlFqP https://t.co/Le8Qx6OOwV
  • $GBPUSD at the moment break-even straddles = 152pips meaning that for option traders to realize gains, the spot price must see a move greater than 152pips. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/odj2lLRrGf https://t.co/RXCBwHGluG
  • $EURGBP has fallen over 6% since August and is now rapidly approaching a critical support level not reached since May. Will a break below accelerate the aggressive selloff? Find out from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/CBM8Fg7vM0 https://t.co/0yDnEpzQqR
  • The #Euro is struggling for direction against the US Dollar but the near-term downtrend guiding it lower since late June remains firmly intact. Where is $EURUSD heading? Get your technical analysis from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/us6AINmuoe https://t.co/J4hQtyprYf
  • $DXY & $SPX500 hold steady after #FED rate cut. Get your update from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/vqXlKCMDYA
  • Dow Jones & Dax 30 levels to watch ahead of the fed from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/iUIrsygKz2
  • The politics of the US and UK may be starkly divided but their grip on the vast, $6.6 trillion global foreign exchange trade seems as tight as ever. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/xTKHOvrIqg https://t.co/vtHhdnF82Q
S&P 500 & DAX Technical Forecast

S&P 500 & DAX Technical Forecast

2019-09-21 10:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500, DAX Analysis and News

  • S&P 500 | Record High in Sight
  • DAX | Another Test of Key Trendline
  • ASX 200 | RBA Governor Lowe Signal in Focus

Global Indices Performance Table

Source: Thomson Reuters, DailyFX

S&P 500 | Record High in Sight

The hawkish take from the Federal Reserve relative market expectations saw a short-lived dip in the S&P 500, signaling that bulls remain in control. The psychological 3000 level remains pivotal for the index, in which consolidation above could see the index test the peak at 3028. That said, as evidenced this week, the S&P 500 remains well-supported on dips from 2870, which coincides with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the July-August drop. For now, the record high remains in sight.

S&P Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Jun 2019 – Sep 2019)

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart

DAX | Another Test of Key Trendline

Further gains in the DAX have once again stalled with the index testing the descending trendline from the 2019 peak. Consequently, eyes are firmly fixed for a breach of the trendline, which in turn could open-up the doors for a move towards 12700. Dips in the index have been well-support from the 61.8% Fibonacci level situated at 12300 and with risk sentiment improving, the bullish momentum well continue.

DAX Price Chart: Daily Timeframe (Oct 17 – Sep 19)

DAX Daily Price Chart

ASX 200 | RBA Governor Lowe Signal in Focus

Bullish momentum continues for the ASX 200, which records a 4th consecutive weekly gain. Subsequently, the index is now testing the 6760-70 resistance zone, which has curbed futures upside for now. Eyes will be on RBA Governor Lowe, which may be key in breaking topside resistance for a test of 6800. On the downside, initial support is situated at 6710 (prior weeks double top) before the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 6685. That said, with the October rate decision now seen as a live meeting for another 25bps rate cut, a confirmation from Governor Lowe could see risks remain tilted to the upside.

ASX Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Jun 19 – Sep 19)

ASX Daily Price Chart

RESOURCES FOR FOREX & CFD TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Price Chart: Breakout Imminent EUR/USD Coils at Trend Support
Euro Price Chart: Breakout Imminent EUR/USD Coils at Trend Support
2019-09-21 04:00:00
Gold Prices Weekly Technical Forecast, Finding Upside Commitment?
Gold Prices Weekly Technical Forecast, Finding Upside Commitment?
2019-09-20 22:00:00
Dow Perched Just Below Record High and EURUSD Tempting Reversal
Dow Perched Just Below Record High and EURUSD Tempting Reversal
2019-09-16 12:30:00
Dow Perched Just Below Record High and EURUSD Tempting Reversal
Dow Perched Just Below Record High and EURUSD Tempting Reversal
2019-09-15 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bullish
US 500
Bullish
Japan 225
France 40
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.