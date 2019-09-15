Australian Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD

The Australian Dollar technical backdrop has become less sanguine as price action shows signs of stalling. Where might AUDUSD, AUDJPY and EURAUD head next?

British Pound Weekly Technical Outlook: GBPUSD May Run Further

Cable has put together a decent rally off the recent low, and there may be more to come in the week ahead with eyes on a couple of long-term trend targets.

Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week

The Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 and S&P 500 may look to melt higher ahead of a monumental Fed meeting on Wednesday, but will prior highs look to rebuke a continuation higher?

US Dollar Faces High Volatility but Unpredictable Direction with Fed Decision

The Dollar will find itself burdened with anticipation through the first half of this coming week for an explosion over the second half of the period. No surprise, technical progress will be influenced by the Fed decision.

Crude Oil Prices Weigh Short-Term Vs Long-Term Breakout

US crude oil prices put in for their biggest one-week drop since mid-July through Friday but that doesn’t translate into much progress in trend terms. A near-term breakout may take this coming week, but it will still be in a large range.

Gold Price Targets: XAU Sell-off Intensifies - GLD Searches of Support

Gold prices sold-off for the second consecutive week and remains at risk after turning from key resistance. Here are the levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly chart.