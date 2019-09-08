The first week of trade following the transition out of the ‘summer doldrums’ maintained an elevated clip of volatility but the range of key assets seemed to finally push stubborn ranges. That said, will the Dollar’s reversal lower and Pound higher bear fruit into a full-size swing? What about the S&P 500’s and Dow’s bid for fresh record highs, so close at hand?

S&P 500 & DAX Technical Forecast

S&P 500 bulls take control with the index making a topside breakout, while DAX pushes higher ahead of next week’s ECB meeting.

Weekly AUDUSD Technical Outlook: Be Wary of the Bounce

Aussie is bouncing hard off multi-year lows, but it may not be trustworthy as the longer-term trend continues to remain firmly down.

US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Fails at Multi-year Trend Resistance

The US Dollar reversed off long-term slope resistance this week, opening the door for further dollar losses. Here are the levels that matter on the DXY weekly chart.

Crude Oil Price Forecast: A Tighter Range that May Not Hold for Long

Crude oil prices remain caught in a range with a confluent zone of resistance overhead. Are bears nearing another break?

Gold Price Plunges; Can Chart Support Stymie XAUUSD Selloff?

Gold price selling pressure accelerated this past week with XAUUSD now down over 3% from recent highs, but can technical support keep its bullish trend intact moving forward?

A GBPUSD and Pound Reversal Whose Run Will Always Depend on Brexit

The British Pound made a significant move to start what could be a wholesale reversal. The technicals from pairs like GBPUSD look very appealing but to ignore the uncertainty from Brexit would be reckless.

DailyFX forecasts on a variety of currencies such as the US Dollar or the Euro are available from the DailyFX Trading Guides page. If you’re looking to improve your trading approach, check out Traits of Successful Traders. And if you’re looking for an introductory primer to the Forex market, check out our New to FX Guide.