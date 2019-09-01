Never miss a story from Michael Boutros

We move into a new trading week and season with critical technical levels under pressure or collapsing. The US indices are on the cusp of volatile but rigid ranges while the Dollar has extended its charge to a fresh multi-year high. Breakouts are likely, but follow through can remain a tripping point if not properly appointed with speculative momentum. Be ready for transition in market conditions.

Gold Prices Print Shooting Star: Is The Bullish Trend Nearing End?

The bullish breakout in Gold prices continued to start this week, but a bullish push in the USD helped to soften that move. The search for support is now ‘on.’

Sterling Price Targets: GBP/USD Rejected at Resistance- Trade Outlook

Sterling is down nearly 1% on the week after turning from downtrend resistance. Here are the levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly chart heading into September.

Australian Dollar Slides to Decade Lows - How Far and Fast Can it Drop?

The Australian Dollar continued its pained slide versus the Greenback this past week to notch a fifth consecutive weekly drop and station AUDUSD at its lowest level in over a decade.

Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Technical Forecasts

The Dow Jones, DAX 30 and CAC 40 will look to extend their recent rebounds, but they must now negotiate various areas of resistance while the FTSE 100 struggles to keep pace.

