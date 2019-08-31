Never miss a story from Michael Boutros

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Michael Boutros

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Sterling is down nearly 1% on the week after turning from downtrend resistance. Here are the levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly chart heading into September.

Sterling prices are softer this week after testing downtrend resistance on Tuesday and although the risk remains for a deeper drive from here, the bears aren’t quite in control just yet. Here These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly price chart. Review my latestWeekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold price setup and more.

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Weekly

Sterling Weekly Price Chart

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Notes:In last week’s GBP/USD PriceOutlook we noted that Sterling was testing downtrend resistance at the “median-line of the descending pitchfork formation we’ve been tracking off the late-2018 / 2019 highs- converges on the 2016/2017 slope line around ~1.2315.” Cable registered a high at 1.2310 this week before turning lower with price set to close the week down more than 0.9%.

The focus heading into September trade is whether Sterling can find meaningful support on this pullback to suggest that the August turn may have some legs. Looking for a low ahead of the low-day close at 1.2081 IF Cable is indeed heading higher here- weakness beyond this level would risk a test of the post-Brexit lows at 1.1950.

Key resistance stands a the 2017 / 2016 low-week closes at 1.2374-1.2433- a breach / close above this zone would be needed to suggest larger correction is underway with such a scenario targeting the 38.2% retracement of the yearly range at 1.2537.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line:Sterling turned from downtrend resistance this week at the median-line and we’re looking for support into the September open. From a trading standpoint, the risk is lower but be on the lookout for a low / downside exhaustion ahead of 1.2081 for early in the week for possible entries – ultimately a breach above 1.2433 is needed to keep the August advance viable. Review my latest GBP/USD Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term GBP/USD technical trading levels.

Even the most seasoned traders need a reminder every now and then-Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Sterling Trader Sentiment (GBP/USD)

GBPUSD Trader Sentiment Chart
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long GBP/USD - the ratio stands at +2.23 (69.0% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Traders have remained net-long since May 6th; price has moved 6.2% lower since then
  • Long positions are3.8% higher than yesterday and 4.2% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 9.1% lower than yesterday and 5.2% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday & last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

See how shifts in GBP/USD retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex