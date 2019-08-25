Crude oil prices and equities turned sharply lower towards the end of last week, eyeing support as gold prices closed at their highest since April 2013. Where do we go from here?

Crude Oil Price Chart Outlook: Trade War Selloff Eyes Support

Crude oil prices plunged nearly 2% last week as commodity traders wrestled with bearish headwinds that stemmed from the latest US-China trade war escalation, but could the selloff soon subside?

S&P 500, FTSE 100 Technical Forecast

S&P 500 gains capped by key resistance, FTSE 100 risks drop towards trendline support.

Gold Price Forecast: Making Another Run at Long-term Resistance

Gold price has been acting well following a test of major long-term resistance, a little more time could set it up well for another attempt to run higher.

US Dollar Technical Outlook as Trump, FOMC Drive the Flow

It was a brutal end to the week for the Greenback as a cocktail of drivers appeared that helped to push the currency from its perch.

Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Recovery Faces First Test

Sterling has rallied 2% off the yearly lows with price now eyeing the first test of downtrend resistance. Here are the levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly chart.

Australian Dollar Pressures 2009 Lows on USD, JPY. GBP Breaks Out?

The Australian Dollar continues pressuring lows last seen since 2009 against the US Dollar and Japanese Yen. Most progress was made against the British Pound after resistance broke.

Chart Legend:

Gold – Yellow (XAUUSD)

Green- DXY (USD)

Black- Oil (Crude Oil Futures)