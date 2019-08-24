Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Recovery Faces First Test

British Pound recovery now targeting initial test of trend resistance- 1.2374-1.2433 Critical

Sterling prices rebounded off downtrend support last week with the rally now targeting initial resistance targets. IF broken, the recent move in price would suggest that a larger recovery / advance is underway in the Pound. Here These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly price chart. Review my latestWeekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold price setup and more.

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Weekly

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Notes:In last week’s GBP/USD PriceOutlook we noted that Sterling was, “testing down-trend support here and leaves the immediate short-bias vulnerable into the start of next week.” The British Pound is up more than 2% off the monthly / yearly lows with the advance now targeting more significant downtrend resistance.

The median-line of the descending pitchfork formation we’ve been tracking off the late-2018 / 2019 highs converges on the 2016/2017 slope line around ~1.2315 with critical resistance steady at 1.2374-1.2433- a breach / close above this region would be needed to suggest a more significant low is in place. Initial support rests with the low-week close at 1.2144 – weakness beyond this point would once gain look to target the 2016 post-Brexit low.

Bottom line:The Sterling price recovery remains viable with the advance now targeting initial topside objectives. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce long-exposure / lower protective stops on a move towards downtrend resistance. Pullbacks should be limited to 1.2144 IF prices are indeed heading higher with a breach targeting 1.2374-1.2433 key pivot zone- watch the weekly close here. Review my latest GBP/USD Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term GBP/USD technical trading levels.

Sterling Trader Sentiment (GBP/USD)

A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long GBP/USD - the ratio stands at +2.5 (71.5% of traders are long) – bearish reading

T raders have remained net-long since May 6 th ; price has moved 5.6% lower since then

Long positions are 10.0% lower than yesterday and 6.4% lower from last week

Short positions are 6.4% higher than yesterday and 10.0% higher from last week

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Sterling prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday & compared with last week. Recent changes in positioning warn that the current GBP / USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long .

---

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex