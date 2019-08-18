An unexpected buoyancy in volatility is the common feature across the global markets’ landscape. More significant market swings have earned a few benchmarks like Gold and Yields remarkable trends, while it has pushed the likes of the Dollar, Dow and Oil to the brink of more substantial breakouts.

US Dollar Technical Forecast: Bidding for a Breakout?

The US Dollar remains stuck in the washing machine its been in for months, but that could be about ready to change…

Gold Price Targets: Bulls Risk Exhaustion as XAU/USD Eyes Resistance

Gold prices failed at key targets this week with the long-bias vulnerable below trend resistance. Here are the levels that matter on the XAU/USD chart.

Crude Oil Price Outlook Bearish, Eyeing January Lows on Long Bets

Crude oil prices may extend the dominant downtrend on bearish technical signals, eyeing January lows as IG Client Sentiment offers a stronger downside contrarian trading bias.

Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Has AUD/USD Finally Found Support?

There hasn’t been much in the realm of optimism on AUD/USD this year; but sometimes the simple lack of a negative (fresh lows) can start to take on the form a positive.

Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecasts

The Dow Jones, DAX 30 and FTSE 100 experienced considerable volatility last week but ended the week on a high note. Can they continue to rebound, or will prior support prove insurmountable?

Euro Breakdown Potential Not as Extreme as EURUSD May Propose

Looking to the world’s most liquid currency cross – EURUSD – we find the FX market on the verge of a technical tidal change with multi-year lows in sight. But what does the Euro itself face ahead?

