S&P 500, Dow Jones Technical Forecast

S&P 500 holds key support, however, bearish divergence leaves index vulnerable. Dow Jones showing signs of exhaustion.

Euro Weekly Technical Outlook: EURUSD Downward Momentum Stalls at Support

The Euro traded into support prior to the ECB on Thursday, following there was some volatility price action that resulted in a Long-legged Doji candlestick.

Gold Price Outlook Bearish as XAU/USD Nervously Eyes Chart Support

The selloff in gold prices may accelerate in the week ahead against the backdrop of multiple bearish technical XAU/USD warning signs as traders increase net long exposure.

US Dollar Technical Forecast: Fresh Highs Ahead FOMC, What’s Next?

The US Dollar rallied throughout the week ahead of the highly-expected rate cut. But – what might the Fed say about the rest of 2019 and how will the USD respond?

AUDUSD Weekly Outlook: Aussie Bulls Look for Signs- Price Dips to .69

Aussie is poised to mark the largest weekly decline since April after reversing sharply off key resistance. Here are the levels that matter on the AUD/USD weekly chart.

British Pound Hits Two-Year Low as Speculative Position Also Hits Extreme

weeks of consolidation at multi-year lows, GBPUSD would ultimately earn a bearish break on its short-term wedge. It seems another easy shove to a well-worn trend, but beware the reversal risks.