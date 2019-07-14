Gold Price Weekly Technical Forecast: Digestion into Bull Pennant

Gold price action has funneled into a symmetrical wedge pattern so far in July; but are buyers yet ready to relent after an extremely strong finish to Q2?

Dollar Faces Plenty of Volatility, But Clear Trend is Another Matter…

The Dollar’s recovery attempt came to an abrupt halt this past week following heavily-circulated Fed headlines. Now imbued with greater volatility in news fixation, what can we expect from actual trends?

Global Stocks Outlook: S&P 500, Nikkei 225 and Euro Stoxx 50 Trends

The global equity technical forecast is tilting neutral for the week ahead as uptrends in the S&P 500 and Nikkei 225 face obstacles as the Euro Stoxx 50 might confirm bearish signals.

Crude Oil Price Outlook: Charts Eye Technical Resistance

Crude oil price technical outlook hints that the commodity’s recent string of gains could be in jeopardy if bullish momentum is rejected at nearby resistance.