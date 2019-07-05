Never miss a story from Peter Hanks

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Peter Hanks

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecast:

  • The Dow Jones is narrowly beneath record levels and looks to nearby support for buoyancy
  • The DAX 30 also enjoys support in close proximity as it continues to melt higher
  • For a deeper look at major equity markets, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter or sign up for my Weekly Equity Webinar

Dow Jones Technical Forecast

The Dow Jones is narrowly beneath record levels after gapping lower at Friday’s open. Still, the Industrial Average mounted a recovery effort as the session progressed as it looked to retake the 26,945 level. In the week ahead, the Average will have to surmount the prior highs around 26,945 and Wednesday’s high of 26,972 if bulls are to continue the journey higher.

Dow Jones Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (April – July) (Chart 1)

dow jones price chart technical forecast

On the other hand, the Dow Jones enjoys nearby support around 26,705 and subsequent trendline support slightly beneath. The ascending trendline from early 2019 was broken in May and June, but its influence on price cannot be denied – as evidenced on the 4-hour chart above.

Check out our NEW Q3 Forecasts for equities, Gold, oil and more.

DAX 30 Technical Forecast

The DAX 30 continued its climb higher this week, remaining comfortably within its upward channel. The upper and lower bounds of the channel will look to serve as resistance and support respectively. Alongside the channel, the German Index will take note of horizontal levels at 12,740 – marking an area of confluence with the lower bound which together should stall attempted moves lower. To the topside, a horizontal trendline around 12,715 will mark an area of resistance that must be surpassed before the DAX can look to test the topside of the channel.

DAX 30 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (June - July) (Chart 2)

DAX 30 price chart technical forecast

FTSE 100 Technical Forecast

The FTSE 100 finds itself rather vulnerable after closing Friday’s session slightly beneath technical resistance and without nearby support. To that end, the FTSE will likely look to 7,520 and 7,500 for immediate support in the event of bearish price action – but neither level commands significant respect. That said, the Index may look to 7,480 for subsequent support as the area provided notable influence on price in May and June. Should the Index retake the nearby Fib level, recent highs around 7,612 will pose secondary resistance to a continuation higher.

FTSE 100 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (April - July) (Chart 3)

FTSE 100 price chart technical forecast

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:Stock Market Outlook: S&P 500 Returns When the Fed Cuts Rates

DailyFX forecasts on a variety of currencies such as the US Dollar or the Euro are available from the DailyFX Trading Guides page. If you’re looking to improve your trading approach, check out Traits of Successful Traders. And if you’re looking for an introductory primer to the Forex market, check out our New to FX Guide.