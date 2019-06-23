Gold Price Weekly Outlook: Gold Goes ‘Boom’ – More Room for Rally?

It was a big week for Gold prices as the yellow metal gained almost 6%, extending its four-week-run to as much as 10.7% as global Central Banks pose a passive shift.

Euro Technical Forecast: EURUSD May Break Falling Wedge Pattern

The Euro found a bid last week, and on that it is once again flirting with a breakout of a large falling wedge pattern; a confirmed break could send it considerably higher.

Oil Price Weekly Outlook: Crude Rebound Face First Test of Resistance

Oil prices have rallied more than 9% this week with the advance now testing initial resistance targets. These are the levels that matter on the WTI weekly chart.

Australian Dollar Week Ahead: AUDUSD, AUDJPY Near-Term Reversals?

The Australian Dollar may see near-term gains versus the US Dollar and Japanese Yen, but the AUDUSD weekly chart hints downtrend resumption in the medium-term. AUDJPY eyes resistance.

Sterling Weekly Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP

The British Pound risks swinging in response to the latest Brexit headlines and speculation over the Prime Minister’s successor. What key technical levels should be watched in spot GBP/USD, GBP/JPY and EUR/GBP?

Dollar's Biggest Weekly Drop in 16 Months Breaks Year-Long Bull Trend

The Dollar dove this past week following a high-profile Fed rate decision with momentum hitting speeds last seen in February 2018. In the process, it seems key support levels have cracked.

DailyFX forecasts on a variety of currencies such as the US Dollar or the Euro are available from the DailyFX Trading Guides page. If you’re looking to improve your trading approach, check out Traits of Successful Traders. And if you’re looking for an introductory primer to the Forex market, check out our New to FX Guide.